Weather – Brisk Northwest Breeze, Bright Skies Ahead for Kenora & Lake of the Woods

Sunny Start Turns Breezy; Clear, Colder Nights into Monday

KENORA / GRASSY NARROWS / LAKE OF THE WOODS — A crisp, partly cloudy morning is setting the tone for a bright but breezy day. At 6:00 a.m. CST, Kenora Airport reports 0.5°C (call it 1°C) with a northwest wind near 13 km/h. The barometric pressure sits at 100.4 kPa and is rising, humidity is 84 percent, and visibility is a clear 32 km. It feels colder than the number first thing, and that northwest wind will strengthen through the morning.

Today — Cool Sunshine with a Gusty Northwest Wind

Sun dominates early, shifting to a mix of sun and cloud this morning as colder air slips in behind a weak front. Winds become northwest 30 km/h with gusts to 50 by late morning, keeping the high to about +1°C after a wind chill near –8 to start. Expect choppy, funnelled gusts on exposed channels of Lake of the Woods; plan your route and docking with the wind in mind. The UV index is 1, or low.

Tonight — Clearing, Colder, and Calmer Late

Skies turn partly cloudy and then clear this evening. A west wind around 20 km/h with gusts to 40 eases to light late tonight. The low dips to –5°C, with a wind chill near –9. Any damp patches will refreeze on bridges, docks, and shaded sidewalks.

Sunday and Monday — Quiet, Bright, and Seasonably Cold

Sunday stays mainly sunny, with northwest winds near 20 km/h. The daytime high is close to 0°C, but the morning wind chill will feel near –10 before the sun does its work. Sunday night is clear and cold near –10°C. Monday remains sunny with a high close to –1°C, followed by another clear, cold night near –10°C. Sunrise is at 7:30 a.m. CST and sunset is at 4:35 p.m. CST, so the warmest hours arrive early in the afternoon.

What to Wear and Travel Tips

Dress in layers: a warm base, an insulating mid-layer, and a wind-resistant shell for those gusts. A toque and gloves make the morning far more comfortable. Choose waterproof, grippy footwear for frosty decks and overnight refreeze. Drivers should expect crosswinds on open stretches and higher bridges today and patchy black ice after dark.