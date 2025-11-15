Weather – Blustery Flip to Late-Fall Chill for Dryden & Vermilion Bay

Windy Saturday brings spot flurries, then a crisp, bright finish to the weekend

DRYDEN & VERMILION BAY — A damp and cloudy start is giving way to a classic November pattern. At 6:00 a.m. CST, Dryden Airport reports 2.4°C under cloudy skies. The barometric pressure is 100.2 kPa, humidity is a heavy 96%, and visibility sits at 16 km. A west-northwest breeze near 13 km/h is already in play, and it will strengthen as the morning wears on.

By late morning, expect winds to swing northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Skies turn mostly cloudy near noon with a 30 percent chance of afternoon flurries as cooler air arrives. Temperatures will top out close to plus 1, but it will feel colder once the gusts pick up. The UV index is 1, so warmth matters more than sunscreen today.

Tonight — Gusty northwest wind, a few flurries, and a sharp chill

Through the evening and overnight it remains mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Northwest winds continue at 30 km/h with gusts to 50, driving the low down to minus 4. Wind chill will hover near minus 11 overnight, and any damp spots can refreeze on bridges, ramps, and shaded sidewalks by dawn.

Sunday and Monday — Clearing trend, colder nights, bright days

Sunday brings a mix of sun and cloud with clearing early in the afternoon as the dry air settles in. Northwest winds ease to around 20 km/h with gusts to 40. The daytime high near zero will feel more like minus 10 in the morning and about minus 7 later in the day. Sunday night turns clear and much colder with a low near minus 11. Monday is sunny and crisp with a high near minus 2, then a clear and colder Monday night around minus 13. Daylight is short now, with sunrise at 7:23 a.m. CST and sunset at 4:28 p.m. CST.

What to wear and how to travel it

Dress in layers you can adjust: a warm base, an insulating mid-layer, and a wind-resistant shell for the northwest gusts. A toque and insulated gloves will make a big difference this afternoon and tonight. Waterproof, grippy footwear is smart for wet leaves today and potential black ice tonight and early Sunday. On the road, expect crosswinds on open stretches and higher bridges; give yourself extra space and time.

Local weather trivia

Northwest winds across the Shield often spark narrow, short-lived flurry bands. That’s why one end of town can see a quick dusting while the other keeps blue sky — a Dryden special when the big lakes are well to the east.