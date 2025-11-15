Thunder Bay Weather: Rotary Christmas Parade Day Starts Mild, Turns Breezy

Thunder Bay Weather Update

Observed (7:00 a.m. EST, Sat. Nov. 15, 2025) – Thunder Bay Airport:

Temperature: 4.5°C (call it 5°C) • Condition: Cloudy with early showers ending

Pressure: 99.7 kPa and rising • Humidity: 99%

Wind: WSW 14 km/h (becoming stronger NW later) • Visibility: 24 km

Sunrise/Sunset: 8:04 a.m. / 5:18 p.m.

Today (Parade Day)

Showers end early this morning, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud. By late morning, winds swing northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50, adding a bite even as temperatures climb to a high near 7°C. UV index 1 (low).

Parade Comfort & Safety

Dress: light-to-mid layers under a windproof jacket , plus a toque and gloves for the gusts after the parade.

For kids: warm base layer, mitts instead of thin gloves, dry socks.

For floats & banners: secure decorations— crosswinds will tug on signs and inflatables.

Roads/sidewalks: damp early; drying with the breeze. Watch slick leaves at curbs.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries as colder air settles in. NW 30 km/h gusting to 50 continues into the evening, easing late. Low –3°C with wind chill near –9 overnight. Expect patchy ice on bridges and shaded stretches by dawn.

Sunday

Mainly cloudy early, clearing in the afternoon. Winds NW 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High +3°C, but it will feel like –9 in the morning.

Sunday night: Clear, low –8°C—a crisp finish to the weekend.

Monday

Sunny and cooler, high 0°C.

Monday night: Clear, low –10°C.

What to Wear Today

Start mild, finish brisk: long-sleeve base, fleece or sweater, wind-resistant shell. Bring gloves and a hat for the wind after the parade. Grippy footwear helps on wet leaves and evening frost.