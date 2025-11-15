Thunder Bay Weather: Rotary Christmas Parade Day Starts Mild, Turns Breezy

Thunder Bay Weather Update
Observed (7:00 a.m. EST, Sat. Nov. 15, 2025) – Thunder Bay Airport:
Temperature: 4.5°C (call it 5°C) • Condition: Cloudy with early showers ending
Pressure: 99.7 kPa and rising • Humidity: 99%
Wind: WSW 14 km/h (becoming stronger NW later) • Visibility: 24 km
Sunrise/Sunset: 8:04 a.m. / 5:18 p.m.
Today (Parade Day)
Showers end early this morning, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud. By late morning, winds swing northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50, adding a bite even as temperatures climb to a high near 7°C. UV index 1 (low).
Parade Comfort & Safety
-
Dress: light-to-mid layers under a windproof jacket, plus a toque and gloves for the gusts after the parade.
-
For kids: warm base layer, mitts instead of thin gloves, dry socks.
-
For floats & banners: secure decorations—crosswinds will tug on signs and inflatables.
-
Roads/sidewalks: damp early; drying with the breeze. Watch slick leaves at curbs.
Tonight
Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries as colder air settles in. NW 30 km/h gusting to 50 continues into the evening, easing late. Low –3°C with wind chill near –9 overnight. Expect patchy ice on bridges and shaded stretches by dawn.
Sunday
Mainly cloudy early, clearing in the afternoon. Winds NW 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High +3°C, but it will feel like –9 in the morning.
Sunday night: Clear, low –8°C—a crisp finish to the weekend.
Monday
Sunny and cooler, high 0°C.
Monday night: Clear, low –10°C.
What to Wear Today
Start mild, finish brisk: long-sleeve base, fleece or sweater, wind-resistant shell. Bring gloves and a hat for the wind after the parade. Grippy footwear helps on wet leaves and evening frost.