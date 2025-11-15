Sioux Lookout: Windy Flurries, Then Brighter and Colder Into Monday

Saturday, November 15 to Monday, November 17, 2025

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – At 6:00 a.m. CST, Sioux Lookout Airport reported partly cloudy skies and 1.7°C (call it 2°C). The pressure is 100.1 kPa and rising, humidity 89%, with a northwest wind at 13 km/h and 24 km visibility. It feels damp and cool now, and a stronger northwest wind will take over by late morning.

Today — Clouding Over, Flurries and a Stiff Northwest Wind

A mix of sun and cloud early becomes cloudy near noon with a 40% chance of flurries this afternoon. Winds turn northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50 this morning. The temperature holds near 0°C (UV index 1 – low). Those gusts will make it feel a few degrees colder on open roads and along the waterfront.

Tonight — Blustery With On-and-Off Flurries

Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries continuing. Northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50 keeps the wind chill near –11. Low –5°C. Expect patchy ice on bridges and shaded streets.

Sunday — Clearing in the Afternoon, Still Chilly

Mainly cloudy to start, clearing early in the afternoon. Northwest 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High –1°C, with wind chill near –12 in the morning and –7 in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Clear, low –11°C—a crisp night.

Monday — Bright but Below Freezing

Sunny and calm to light winds. High –2°C.

Monday night: Clear, low –14°C—plan on a deep frost.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise 7:21 a.m. CST • Sunset 4:23 p.m. CST — short daylight window for errands and travel.

What to Wear & Road Tips

Go with layers: a warm base, insulating mid-layer, and a wind-resistant jacket. Add a toque and insulated gloves—today’s and tonight’s northwest gusts bite. Waterproof, grippy footwear will help on wet leaves and any icy spots after dark. Drivers: expect crosswinds on open stretches and black ice tonight and early Sunday.

Local Weather Trivia

Northwest winds spilling over the Shield can spark brief “pop-up” flurry bands—why one end of town gets flakes while the other sees blue sky ten minutes later.