Northern Ontario Weather Report – Saturday, November 15, 2025

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A cold front is working across the northwest this morning. Showers are fading in the east, while colder northwest winds bring spot flurries, falling temperatures, and a crisp, bright finish Sunday into Monday.

Here’s the community-by-community outlook using today’s observations.

Thunder Bay

Now (7:00 a.m. EST): Cloudy, 4.5°C. Pressure 99.7 kPa rising, humidity 99%, wind WSW 14 km/h, visibility 24 km.

Today: Showers end early, then mix of sun and cloud. Winds become NW 30 km/h gusting 50 this morning. High 7°C. UV 1 (low).

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, 30% flurries. NW 30 gusting 50. Low –3°C, wind chill –9.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, clearing in the afternoon. NW 20 gusting 40. High +3°C; wind chill –9 in the morning.

Sunday night: Clear, low –8°C.

Monday: Sunny, high 0°C.

Parade note: Rotary Christmas Parade-goers should pack a windproof layer, toque and gloves—gusts bite after late morning.

Kenora / Grassy Narrows / Lake of the Woods

Now (6:00 a.m. CST): Partly cloudy, 0.5°C. Pressure 100.4 kPa rising, humidity 84%, wind NW 13 km/h, visibility 32 km.

Today: Sunny → mix of sun and cloud. NW 30 gusting 50 this morning. High +1°C. UV 1 (low).

Tonight: Partly cloudy, becoming clear. W 20 gusting 40 easing to light late. Low –5°C, wind chill ~–9.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. NW 20 km/h. High 0°C.

Sunday night: Clear, low –10°C.

Monday: Sunny, high –1°C.

Dryden & Vermilion Bay

Now (6:00 a.m. CST): Cloudy, 2.4°C. Pressure 100.2 kPa, humidity 96%, wind WNW 13 km/h, visibility 16 km.

Today: Mix of sun and cloud → cloudy near noon, 30% flurries this afternoon. NW 30 gusting 50. High +1°C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, 30% flurries. NW 30 gusting 50. Low –4°C, wind chill –11.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, clearing early afternoon. NW 20 gusting 40. High 0°C, wind chill –10 in the morning.

Sunday night: Clear, low –11°C.

Monday: Sunny, high –2°C.

Sioux Lookout

Now (6:00 a.m. CST): Partly cloudy, 1.7°C. Pressure 100.1 kPa rising, humidity 89%, wind NW 13 km/h, visibility 24 km.

Today: Mix of sun and cloud → cloudy near noon, 40% flurries this afternoon. NW 30 gusting 50. Temp steady near 0°C.

Tonight: Cloudy, 40% flurries. NW 30 gusting 50. Low –5°C, wind chill ~–11.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, clearing early afternoon. NW 20 gusting 40. High –1°C; wind chill –12 in the morning.

Sunday night: Clear, low –11°C.

Monday: Sunny, high –2°C.

Geraldton / Greenstone

Now (7:00 a.m. EST): Light rain, 3.8°C. Pressure 99.5 kPa, humidity 97%, wind SW 4 km/h, visibility 2 km.

Today: Periods of rain ending near noon, then cloudy with 40% chance of showers or flurries. NW 30 gusting 50 this morning. High +5°C then falling to 0°C this afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy, 40% flurries. NW 30 gusting 60. Low –6°C, wind chill –12.

Sunday: Cloudy, 40% flurries (morning/early pm). NW 30 gusting 50. High –3°C; wind chill –14 morning, –9 afternoon.

Sunday night: Cloudy, 30% flurries, low –6°C.

Monday: Cloudy, high –4°C.

Big Trout Lake (KI)

Last update (Fri a.m., Nov 14): A snow/ice pellet/freezing rain mix turning to rain, then back to flurries with strong W winds through Saturday.

Saturday: 60% flurries, W 30 gusting 50, high 0°C falling to –4°C; wind chill near –11 afternoon.

Sunday: Cloudy, 40% flurries, high –3°C.

Monday: Mix of sun and cloud, 30% flurries, high –3°C.

Sandy Lake

Last update (Fri a.m., Nov 14): Morning snow/ice pellets and freezing rain risk, then rain, turning colder with flurries for the weekend.

Saturday: Cloudy, 60% flurries, W 30 gusting 50, near –2°C with wind chill ~–10.

Sunday: Cloudy, 40% flurries, high –2°C.

Monday: Mix of sun and cloud, high –2°C.

Fort Severn (Wasaho Cree Nation)

Last update (Fri evening): Snow/ice pellets to rain overnight, then falling temps and flurries on Saturday.

Saturday: Rain/snow ends a.m., then 40% flurries, W 20 gusting 40, falling to –4°C; wind chill ~–12 afternoon.

Sunday: Cloudy, 40% flurries, high –1°C.

Monday: Cloudy, 30% flurries, high –3°C.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Last update (Fri evening): Freezing Rain Warning—glaze expected Friday evening, turning to rain then flurries with a NW wind Saturday.

Saturday: Rain/snow ends near noon, then 60% flurries or showers. NW 30 gusting 50. High +2°C.

Saturday night: Cloudy, 30% flurries, low –6°C.

Sunday: Cloudy, 40% flurries, high –3°C.

Monday: Mix of sun and cloud, high –1°C.

What to Wear & Road Tips

Layers + windproof shell today; toque and gloves this afternoon and tonight.

Grippy, waterproof footwear for wet leaves today and black ice after dark.

Expect crosswinds on exposed highways and bridges with NW gusts 40–60 km/h; give plows and other drivers room.

Bottom line: A breezy, colder turn spreads west to east today with flurries. Sunday and Monday look calmer and brighter, but stay seasonably cold—classic mid-November across the north.