Northern Ontario Weather Report – Saturday, November 15, 2025

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A cold front is working across the northwest this morning. Showers are fading in the east, while colder northwest winds bring spot flurries, falling temperatures, and a crisp, bright finish Sunday into Monday.
Here’s the community-by-community outlook using today’s observations.
Thunder Bay
Now (7:00 a.m. EST): Cloudy, 4.5°C. Pressure 99.7 kPa rising, humidity 99%, wind WSW 14 km/h, visibility 24 km.
Today: Showers end early, then mix of sun and cloud. Winds become NW 30 km/h gusting 50 this morning. High 7°C. UV 1 (low).
Tonight: Mainly cloudy, 30% flurries. NW 30 gusting 50. Low –3°C, wind chill –9.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy, clearing in the afternoon. NW 20 gusting 40. High +3°C; wind chill –9 in the morning.
Sunday night: Clear, low –8°C.
Monday: Sunny, high 0°C.
Parade note: Rotary Christmas Parade-goers should pack a windproof layer, toque and gloves—gusts bite after late morning.
Kenora / Grassy Narrows / Lake of the Woods
Now (6:00 a.m. CST): Partly cloudy, 0.5°C. Pressure 100.4 kPa rising, humidity 84%, wind NW 13 km/h, visibility 32 km.
Today: Sunny → mix of sun and cloud. NW 30 gusting 50 this morning. High +1°C. UV 1 (low).
Tonight: Partly cloudy, becoming clear. W 20 gusting 40 easing to light late. Low –5°C, wind chill ~–9.
Sunday: Mainly sunny. NW 20 km/h. High 0°C.
Sunday night: Clear, low –10°C.
Monday: Sunny, high –1°C.
Dryden & Vermilion Bay
Now (6:00 a.m. CST): Cloudy, 2.4°C. Pressure 100.2 kPa, humidity 96%, wind WNW 13 km/h, visibility 16 km.
Today: Mix of sun and cloud → cloudy near noon, 30% flurries this afternoon. NW 30 gusting 50. High +1°C.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy, 30% flurries. NW 30 gusting 50. Low –4°C, wind chill –11.
Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, clearing early afternoon. NW 20 gusting 40. High 0°C, wind chill –10 in the morning.
Sunday night: Clear, low –11°C.
Monday: Sunny, high –2°C.
Sioux Lookout
Now (6:00 a.m. CST): Partly cloudy, 1.7°C. Pressure 100.1 kPa rising, humidity 89%, wind NW 13 km/h, visibility 24 km.
Today: Mix of sun and cloud → cloudy near noon, 40% flurries this afternoon. NW 30 gusting 50. Temp steady near 0°C.
Tonight: Cloudy, 40% flurries. NW 30 gusting 50. Low –5°C, wind chill ~–11.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy, clearing early afternoon. NW 20 gusting 40. High –1°C; wind chill –12 in the morning.
Sunday night: Clear, low –11°C.
Monday: Sunny, high –2°C.
Geraldton / Greenstone
Now (7:00 a.m. EST): Light rain, 3.8°C. Pressure 99.5 kPa, humidity 97%, wind SW 4 km/h, visibility 2 km.
Today: Periods of rain ending near noon, then cloudy with 40% chance of showers or flurries. NW 30 gusting 50 this morning. High +5°C then falling to 0°C this afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy, 40% flurries. NW 30 gusting 60. Low –6°C, wind chill –12.
Sunday: Cloudy, 40% flurries (morning/early pm). NW 30 gusting 50. High –3°C; wind chill –14 morning, –9 afternoon.
Sunday night: Cloudy, 30% flurries, low –6°C.
Monday: Cloudy, high –4°C.
Big Trout Lake (KI)
Last update (Fri a.m., Nov 14): A snow/ice pellet/freezing rain mix turning to rain, then back to flurries with strong W winds through Saturday.
Saturday: 60% flurries, W 30 gusting 50, high 0°C falling to –4°C; wind chill near –11 afternoon.
Sunday: Cloudy, 40% flurries, high –3°C.
Monday: Mix of sun and cloud, 30% flurries, high –3°C.
Sandy Lake
Last update (Fri a.m., Nov 14): Morning snow/ice pellets and freezing rain risk, then rain, turning colder with flurries for the weekend.
Saturday: Cloudy, 60% flurries, W 30 gusting 50, near –2°C with wind chill ~–10.
Sunday: Cloudy, 40% flurries, high –2°C.
Monday: Mix of sun and cloud, high –2°C.
Fort Severn (Wasaho Cree Nation)
Last update (Fri evening): Snow/ice pellets to rain overnight, then falling temps and flurries on Saturday.
Saturday: Rain/snow ends a.m., then 40% flurries, W 20 gusting 40, falling to –4°C; wind chill ~–12 afternoon.
Sunday: Cloudy, 40% flurries, high –1°C.
Monday: Cloudy, 30% flurries, high –3°C.
Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)
Last update (Fri evening): Freezing Rain Warning—glaze expected Friday evening, turning to rain then flurries with a NW wind Saturday.
Saturday: Rain/snow ends near noon, then 60% flurries or showers. NW 30 gusting 50. High +2°C.
Saturday night: Cloudy, 30% flurries, low –6°C.
Sunday: Cloudy, 40% flurries, high –3°C.
Monday: Mix of sun and cloud, high –1°C.
What to Wear & Road Tips
-
Layers + windproof shell today; toque and gloves this afternoon and tonight.
-
Grippy, waterproof footwear for wet leaves today and black ice after dark.
-
Expect crosswinds on exposed highways and bridges with NW gusts 40–60 km/h; give plows and other drivers room.
Bottom line: A breezy, colder turn spreads west to east today with flurries. Sunday and Monday look calmer and brighter, but stay seasonably cold—classic mid-November across the north.