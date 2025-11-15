2025 Thunder Bay Rotary Christmas Parade Thrills Children and Adults Alike

Thunder Bay — Thousands lined downtown streets today for the 2025 Thunder Bay Rotary Christmas Parade, a sunny, family-friendly kickoff to the holiday season.

With kids waving from curbside and community groups marching past in the amazing weather, Thunder Bay celebrated with colour, music, and a festive finish from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The parade thrilled the people who were lined up along Memorial Avenue to cheer on the colourful floats, children were thrilled to get candy, and parents were beaming with pride at how well behaved their children were.

An annual Thunder Bay classic.