Matawa First Nations Management Realigns to Strengthen Operations and Sustain Services

Independent review cites rapid growth and funding pressures; some programs discontinued as MFNM restructures for long-term stability

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Category: Indigenous News

Published: November 14, 2025

THUNDER BAY — Matawa First Nations Management (MFNM) is launching a strategic realignment after an independent review found the organization’s rapid growth has created operational and financial pressures alongside strong results in many programs.

MFNM serves nine member First Nations across multiple sectors. The review confirmed program successes, but recommended changes to ensure long-term sustainability.

What’s changing

MFNM will restructure internal processes and realign staffing to keep core services stable. Due to federal funding changes, some programs will close, including:

Awashishewiigiihiwaywiin Social Services

Selected programming within the Matawa Health Co-operative

MFNM says it relies heavily on government funding. Recent federal budget shifts have reduced or removed supports tied to Jordan’s Principle and COVID-era wellness programs, which helped fund parts of MFNM’s service delivery.

Leadership statement

“It is essential that Matawa First Nations Management remains a strong organization and continues to support our member First Nation communities through sustained funded programs and projects,” said Dr. Sharon Nate, MFNM Chief Executive Officer, noting concerns across First Nations about future federal support.

Governance and next steps

The Chiefs of the Matawa member First Nations, the MFNM Board of Directors, and the CEO will oversee the realignment, with community voices guiding decisions. MFNM says the work will reflect shared values of unity, respect, accountability, and First Nation-led governance.

MFNM plans to share updates with communities as the changes roll out.