Freezing Rain Warning in Effect for Ogoki, Fort Hope & Lansdowne House: Freezing Rain This Evening, Windy Flip Saturday

Freezing Rain Warning in Effect — Icy Surfaces Likely

OGOKI POST / MARTEN FALLS – A Freezing Rain Warning is in effect for Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki. Freezing rain is likely early this evening, with ice accretion of 1 to 3 mm before a changeover to rain overnight. Expect icy, hard-to-see glaze on roads, sidewalks, steps, and powerlines.

At 5:56 PM EST, Ogoki Post Airport reported light snow and –1.3°C (wind chill –6), pressure 101.0 kPa, humidity 81%, with a SSE wind 15 km/h gusting to 28 and visibility 16 km.

This Evening & Overnight — Snow/Ice Pellets → Freezing Rain → Rain

Precipitation will start as periods of snow or ice pellets, then change to freezing rain, and finally to rain mixed with snow overnight as temperatures rise to about +1°C by morning. Winds SE 40 km/h gusting 60 will ease to S 20 gusting 40 early this evening, then light after midnight. Even a few millimetres of glaze can make walking and driving treacherous—assume untreated surfaces are slick.

Saturday — Icy Start, Then Windy with Mixed Showers/Flurries

Morning: Freezing rain mixed with rain and snow changes to rain or snow, ending early in the afternoon. A risk of freezing rain persists early.

Afternoon: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds swing northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50, adding a raw bite. High near +2°C, but it will feel colder once the NW wind arrives.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, NW 30 gusting 50, low –6°C, wind chill near –12. Expect refreeze on any wet surfaces.

Sunday — Colder, On-and-Off Flurries

Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, high –3°C.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, low –7°C.

Safety First — Freezing Rain Tips

If you don’t have to travel during the glazing period, don’t. If you must, slow down , increase following distance, and avoid sudden braking.

Treat steps, walkways, and driveways with sand or grit. Use ice cleats or shoes with good tread.

Clear all vehicle glass fully ; carry extra washer fluid and an ice scraper.

Prepare for power flickers: charge devices and keep flashlights handy; ice accretion can stress lines and branches.

What to Wear

Go full shoulder-season kit: thermal base layer, insulating mid-layer, and a wind- and water-resistant shell. Add warm gloves, toque, and waterproof, grippy boots—tonight’s freezing rain will turn smooth surfaces into rinks. Have a dry change of socks ready if you’re out during the rain.