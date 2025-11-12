Terrace Bay home invasion: Schreiber OPP lay multiple charges; accused remanded into custody.

Schreiber OPP respond to morning break-and-enter; 24-year-old accused remanded into custody

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Category: Regional Crime Update

TERRACE BAY, Ont. — A home invasion in Terrace Bay has resulted in several charges after an investigation by the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Friday, October 31, 2025, at about 10:48 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence in Terrace Bay.

As a result of the investigation, Dwayne FERRIS, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

Fail to comply with probation order

Ferris also faces charges in a homicide in Thunder Bay on College Street where a 67-year-old man was found dead in his home.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Note: All charges are unproven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.