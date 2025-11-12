November 12 – Breezy but Mild for Mid-November: Thunder Bay’s Midweek Outlook

A Pleasant Start Gives Way to a Gusty Day

THUNDER BAY – It does feel surprisingly pleasant this morning. At 7:00 a.m. EST, Thunder Bay Airport is mostly cloudy and 3.1°C. The barometric pressure is 100.3 kPa and rising, humidity is 72%, and winds are from the west at 21 km/h, gusting to 36 km/h. Visibility is 24 km.

It’s a “no-gloves” commute for some, but the breeze will stiffen as the morning wears on.

Today – Cloudy, a Few Flurries, and a Stiffer Northwest Wind

Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will turn northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 60 through the day. The high reaches +3°C (UV index 1 – low), but the wind will add a bite, especially in open areas and along the lakeshore.

Tonight – Partly Cloudy, Flurries Early, Turning Colder

Skies become partly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries this evening. Winds northwest 20 km/h, gusting to 40, become light later this evening. Temperatures slide to –2°C, with a wind chill near –6 overnight. Watch for patchy ice on bridges and shaded sidewalks by dawn.

Thursday – Bright but Brisk; Friday Quiet Sunshine

Thursday is sunny, with winds becoming west 30 km/h, gusting to 50 in the morning. High 6°C (morning wind chill near –7).

Thursday night: Cloudy periods, low –6°C.

Friday: Sunny and cooler, high +4°C.

Friday night: Cloudy, low 0°C.

Saturday – Unsettled and Milder

Saturday turns cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, high 7°C.

Saturday night: Cloudy, low +2°C.

What to Wear

Layer up smartly: a long-sleeve base, light sweater or fleece, and a wind-resistant jacket will handle today’s gusts. You may get away without gloves this morning downtown, but keep a pair handy for late-day wind. Footwear with good grip is wise for any evening refreeze.

Travel Notes

Expect crosswinds on higher bridges and the Expressway during peak gusts today and Thursday morning. With temperatures hovering near freezing tonight, plan for slick patches early Thursday.

Lakehead Weather Trivia

On a northwest flow, Lake Superior often builds low cloud and light flurries over the city, then clears fast when drier air pushes in—why you can have flakes on one side of town and sunshine on the other.