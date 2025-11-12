Geraldton–Greenstone Weather – Blustery Flurries, Then a Brief Bright Break

Midweek Outlook – Wednesday, November 12 to Saturday, November 15, 2025

GERALDTON / GREENSTONE — A wintry morning greets the region with light snow and low visibility. At 7:03 a.m. EST, the Geraldton Airport reports light snow and –1.4°C (feels like –4). The pressure is 99.9 kPa, humidity 94%, and a west wind near 8 km/h is pushing visibility down to 5 km.

Today – Cloud, On-and-Off Flurries, Northwest Gusts

Expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries. Winds shift to northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning, keeping a raw feel despite a high near +1°C. Wind chill near –5 this morning. Visibility can drop quickly in bursts of snow, especially over open stretches.

Tonight – Flurries Likely, Easing Late

Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Winds northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming light after midnight. Low near –4°C with wind chill near –8 overnight. Untreated roads and sidewalks may glaze by dawn.

Thursday – Blustery Midday, Flurries Continue, Then Calmer

Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Winds become northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 near noon, easing late afternoon. High near +2°C with a morning wind chill around –8. UV index 1 (low). Expect blowing snow at times when gusts peak.

Thursday night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries, low near –8°C.

Friday – A Breather

A mix of sun and cloud, lighter winds, and a seasonable high near 0°C.

Friday night: Cloudy periods, low near –2°C.

Saturday – Milder but Damp

Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, high near +5°C.

Saturday night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, low near –2°C as cooler air noses in.

What to Wear & Road Tips

Dress for wind and bursts of snow: a thermal base layer, insulating mid-layer, and a wind-resistant jacket. Add a toque and warm gloves—those northwest gusts bite. Choose waterproof, grippy footwear for slushy, slick spots. Drivers should slow down during heavier flurries, watch for reduced visibility and patchy ice on bridges and shaded stretches tonight and Thursday night.

Lake & Terrain Note

Northwest winds crossing higher terrain around Greenstone can squeeze out extra flurries and cause brief whiteout pockets, even when radar looks quiet—local knowledge matters on Highway 11 and side routes.