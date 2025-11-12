Brisk Winds, Bright Sunny Breaks: Dryden & Vermilion Bay Mid-Week Outlook

Today Through Friday Night – Gusts This Morning, Calmer and Milder Ahead

DRYDEN & VERMILION BAY – A cool, cloudy start comes with a noticeable breeze. At 5:00 a.m. CST, the Dryden Airport reports -0.7°C (feels like -7), cloudy skies, and visibility of 16 km. The barometric pressure is 100.5 kPa, humidity is 82%, and winds are west 24 km/h.

This morning stays mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of a brief flurry or rain shower. Winds ease briefly, then shift northwest and ramp up to 30 km/h, gusting 60 by mid-morning. The high reaches +2°C, but that morning wind chill near -7 will make it feel colder. The UV index is 1 (low).

Tonight – Calmer and Crisper

Skies turn partly cloudy. Winds light, up to 15 km/h. Temperatures hold near -1°C with an overnight wind chill close to -6. Expect frost on windshields and decks by dawn.

Thursday – Sun/Cloud Blend, Clearing in the Afternoon

A pleasant turnaround. Look for a mix of sun and cloud, clearing in the afternoon. Winds become west 20 km/h gusting 40 in the morning, then diminish later. High near +4°C after a chilly start (wind chill around -7). It will feel much nicer by mid-afternoon in the sun.

Thursday night: Clear and colder, low -5°C. Patchy ice returns for the early commute.

Friday – Milder but Clouding Over

Clouds increase through the day with a milder high around +7°C.

Friday night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, low +2°C. Most surfaces stay wet rather than icy overnight.

What to Wear & Road Notes

Layer smart for the wind swings: a thermal base, warm mid-layer, and a wind-resistant shell this morning. Add a toque and gloves for early errands and the school run. Switch to lighter layers Thursday afternoon. Choose grippy, waterproof footwear for frosty mornings and any brief showers. Drivers: expect gusty crosswinds this morning, and watch for black ice late tonight and again early Thursday.

Local Weather Trivia

Those quick flips between flurries and sunny breaks? Classic lake-modified northwest flow—dry air chews up clouds as it moves inland, so one end of town can see flakes while the other gets blue sky.

META Description (160 characters):

Dryden & Vermilion Bay: Gusty NW winds this morning, brief flurry risk, high +2°C. Calmer tonight. Sun/cloud Thursday (clearing), milder Friday with clouds