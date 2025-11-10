Police Seek Public Assistance to Identify Attackers in South Side Stabbing

THUNDER BAY – Crime – Thunder Bay Police are investigating a weapons-related incident overnight.

Around 1:40 a.m. Friday, officers were called to Pacific Avenue and McMurray Street, where they found a male victim with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, listed in stable condition, and has since been discharged.

Police believe two suspects were involved. A search of the area was conducted, but no arrests so far. The BEAR Unit—that’s Break and Enter/Armed Robbery—and the Criminal Investigations Branch are leading the case.

Investigators have provided video from the area and are asking for help identifying the individuals shown—listeners are asked to pay attention to figures in the upper-left of the video frame.

If you have information or cameras near Pacific and McMurray, call 807-684-1200.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.

File number: TB25044197.