November 10 2025 – Northwestern Ontario Weather Outlook: Freezing Fog Gives Way to a Slushy Shuffle

Monday to Wednesday – Kenora, Dryden & Vermilion Bay, Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – It’s a chilly, in places foggy start across the northwest, and the day will trade that fog and mist for a classic November mix.

We’re looking at south winds building today, a risk of freezing drizzle early Tuesday, then a flip to gusty westerlies with on-and-off flurries or showers into mid-week.

Current Snapshot (Early Monday)

Kenora / Lake of the Woods: –7.5°C , freezing fog , humidity 97% , WNW 8 km/h , visibility 0.4 km , pressure 103.2 kPa (falling) .

Dryden / Vermilion Bay: –8.7°C , mist , humidity 94% , W 8 km/h , visibility 5 km , pressure 103.1 kPa .

Thunder Bay: –4.2°C, cloudy, humidity 86%, W 10 km/h (wind chill –8), visibility 24 km, pressure 102.8 kPa (falling).

Roads, sidewalks and steps may be slick in Kenora and Dryden where fog/mist is freezing on contact—take it slow.

Today (Mon, Nov 10) – Fog Lifts, South Breeze Builds

Kenora: Fog patches dissipate into a mix of sun and cloud . South 20 km/h gusting 40 by late morning. High –1°C (wind chill –14 early, –7 pm).

Dryden/Vermilion Bay: Mainly cloudy , fog patches fading. South 20 km/h late afternoon . High –1°C (wind chill –12 early, –5 pm).

Thunder Bay: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries. NW 20 km/h developing. High 0°C (wind chill –12 early).

Tonight – Mostly Cloudy, A Few Flurries Late

Kenora: Mainly cloudy , 30% flurries overnight . South 30 km/h gusting 50 , becoming light before morning . Low –4°C (wind chill ~–12 ).

Dryden/Vermilion Bay: Mainly cloudy , 30% flurries overnight . South 20 km/h . Low –4°C (wind chill ~–12 ).

Thunder Bay: Partly cloudy early, cloudy after midnight, 30% flurries overnight. Light wind. Low –7°C (wind chill ~–10).

Remembrance Day (Tue, Nov 11) – Cloudy, Risk of Freezing Drizzle, Then Mixed Showers/Flurries

Morning: Cloudy region-wide with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle (most likely inland around Dryden and Kenora). Sidewalks can glaze quickly—non-slip footwear recommended.

By Late Morning to Afternoon: Kenora: 60% chance of rain showers or flurries , W 20 km/h gusting 40 , high +2°C (wind chill –9 early). Dryden/Vermilion Bay: 60% chance of showers/flurries , W 30 km/h gusting 50 , high +2°C . Thunder Bay: 60% chance of flurries or showers , W 20 km/h , high +3°C .

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries or showers. Lows: Kenora –2°C, Dryden –2°C, Thunder Bay +2°C.

Wednesday (Nov 12) – Lingering Cloud, Spotty Flurries/Showers

Kenora: Cloudy , 30% chance of flurries , high +2°C .

Dryden/Vermilion Bay: Cloudy , 30% chance of flurries , high +1°C .

Thunder Bay: Mix of sun and cloud, 40% chance of flurries or showers, high +4°C. Night: turning colder (–3°C to –6°C region-wide) with cloudy periods and a few flurries possible.

Travel & Safety Notes

Freezing fog/drizzle: Use low beams , slow down, and allow extra stopping distance. Bridges, overpasses, and shaded stretches glaze first.

Wind shifts: South winds today turn westerly and gusty on Tuesday , especially around Dryden—secure light outdoor items.

Lake of the Woods: South today, west Tuesday—expect cross-channel gusts and tricky docking as winds funnel between islands.

What to Wear

Layer like a pro: thermal base, warm mid-layer, wind-resistant shell, plus hat and gloves. Go with waterproof, grippy footwear for icy sidewalks and any freezing drizzle. For Remembrance Day ceremonies, build in an extra layer—you can always peel it off if the sun breaks through.