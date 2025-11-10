NOMA Welcomes Ontario’s $10M Pothole Program as Win for the Northwest

Municipalities under 10,000 can apply for up to $38,000 to fix potholes and maintain key roads

By NetNewsLedger Staff

THUNDER BAY — The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) is welcoming a new $10 million Pothole Prevention and Repair Program from the Ontario government, calling it a practical boost for small and rural communities across the region.

Under the program, municipalities with populations up to 10,000 can apply for up to $38,000 to support shovel-ready road maintenance and pothole repair. The initiative complements the province’s broader plan to invest nearly $30 billion over the next decade in highways, roads, and bridges.

Local Leaders React

Rick Dumas, NOMA President, says the funding targets long-standing needs:

“This investment will help local governments tackle maintenance, protect transportation corridors, and improve safety for families and workers every day. We commend the province for recognizing the unique infrastructure realities of the Northwest.”

Fred Mota, NOMA Executive Vice President and Mayor of Red Lake, notes the value for small budgets over long distances:

“Even modest funding can make a real difference when it helps protect local infrastructure and prevent costly repairs. This program is another step toward ensuring every community—no matter how small—has the support to keep people safe and our economy connected.”

Why it matters

Northwestern communities manage long stretches of road with limited tax bases and harsh freeze–thaw cycles that speed up pavement damage. Targeted funds for pothole prevention can extend pavement life, cut emergency fixes, and keep goods and people moving safely.

Municipalities can contact the province for application details and timelines.