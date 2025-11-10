Is 35mm Film Photography Making a Comeback? Kodak Thinks So — and So Does the Market

Is Your Old 35mm Camera Making a Comeback?

Thunder Bay – TECH – Cameras and photography offer a way to capture a moment in time. Today in the digital age of photography with the top Sony A-1 capable of 120 frames per second, going back to rolls of film with 36 exposures might sound really restricting, but for a growing number of people it is a path on which they are travelling.

Personally, my first real camera was a Minolta SrT 201 a fully manual camera. Then Minolta announced a new camera, the XD-11 that had manual, aperture priority and shutter priority. I thought simply, “Wow!”.

That camera came out in 1977 and ran at about $500. At the time it was out of my price range, so when the Minolta XD-5 came out at if I remember about $300 for the body, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on one.

Today, 35mm photography, that slow it down, study and capture the moment has a growing audience. Major Canadian photographers like Peter McKinnon have been taking images with film, and McKinnon is not alone.

In the 1970s in Thunder Bay there was a camera culture that supported a thriving number of camera shops, Lovelady’s Cameras with five locations, Film Factory in Grandview Mall, Lakehead Photo on Bay Street, Primary Photo which back in the 70’s was on Cumberland Street South. Prismatic Photo was on Memorial, and Lorne’s Cameras and Fishing Tackle was on Court Street.

A 36 exposure roll of Kodak Kodachrome with included processing was about $10.

Your carefully shot your images, mailed the film off to Kodak and a week or so later a box of slides showed up in your mailbox.

Film photography required patience.

Kodak Doubles Down on Film with Two New Colour Releases

In a bold move that cuts against the grain of digital dominance, Kodak has announced two new 35mm colour negative films, signalling confidence in a resurgence of analog photography.

This marks one of the first times in decades that the film giant has expanded its colour lineup rather than scaled back — and the timing couldn’t be more telling.

While details on the emulsions are still emerging, early buzz points to a warm-toned daylight film and a muted, cinematic look stock — both aimed at hobbyists, creators, and even professional photographers who are returning to film as both a creative outlet and a stylistic choice.

Kodak’s move isn’t just nostalgia. It’s a strategic response to a growing demand from film shooters who’ve stuck with the medium — and new adopters discovering it for the first time.

Used Camera Prices Tell the Real Story

A quick look at the used camera market in 2025 tells you something significant is happening:

Minolta XD-11 : Holding steady at $400–$500 CAD

Nikon FM2 / FE2 : Still pulling $600+ in good condition

Canon AE-1 Program : Routinely sells for $300–$450 CAD

Leica M-series bodies: Hitting record highs, some above $5,000 CAD

That stability — or in many cases, rising prices — in the used market is rare for tech. In contrast, digital cameras from the same era have plummeted in value. The only explanation? Demand is up, and supply is limited.

What was once seen as a dying format is now a hot commodity, especially among:

Younger photographers and content creators

Art students and documentary shooters

Collectors and working professionals using film for archival, portrait, or street work

Why a New Generation is Picking Up 35mm Again

Here’s what’s driving the 35mm resurgence in 2025:

Digital Fatigue

Always-connected creators are seeking slower, more intentional workflows

Film forces patience and planning — it’s the antidote to instant gratification

Unique Aesthetic

Film offers a look digital still struggles to replicate: organic grain , dynamic color , and subtle highlight roll-off

It’s become a signature style for fashion, street, and editorial work

Educational Value

Film teaches exposure, composition, and metering in a no-cheat environment

Many photo programs are returning to darkroom and film foundations

Tangible Gear with Legacy

Mechanical SLRs like the Minolta XD series or Nikon F-series offer a hands-on experience that feels genuine and unfiltered

No screens, no menus — just light, lens, and intuition

Thunder Bay & Beyond: Local Relevance of the Film Revival

For photographers in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the return to film is more than a trend — it’s a grounded, meaningful shift.

There’s something fitting about capturing the natural beauty of the Sleeping Giant, grain elevators at golden hour, or community festivals on a medium that itself is timeless.

While local film development options are limited, many shooters are mailing film to labs in southern Ontario or scanning at home using flatbed or mirrorless camera scanning rigs.

Film Isn’t Just Nostalgia — It’s a Creative Rebellion

This renaissance isn’t about rejecting digital. It’s about embracing both mediums for what they offer. Where digital is fast, precise, and efficient — film is slow, imperfect, and soulful. And that imperfection is its strength.

Photographers in 2025 are looking for meaning in their images, not just megapixels. And with Kodak investing again, a stable used camera market, and a growing creative community, it’s clear: 35mm isn’t just surviving — it’s thriving.

Thinking of Getting Into Film?

Start with:

Minolta XD-11 or XD-5

Nikon FM / FE / F3

Canon AE-1 Program or T90

Affordable rangefinders like Olympus 35RC or Minolta Hi-Matic

Then pair with film stocks like: