Escaped Inmate Found with Help of TBPS Drone

By
James Murray
-
2022
DJ Mini Mavic - Microdrone
DJ Mini Mavic - Microdrone

Thermal imaging guides officers to a suspect hiding in the woods off Highway 61; arrested within 90 minutes

By NetNewsLedger Staff
Category: Local News Update

Thunder Bay — Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers located and arrested an escaped inmate last evening after a search near a corrections facility on Highway 61.

Around 4:00 p.m., TBPS Primary Response Unit officers responded to reports of an escape. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted.

TBPS deployed its high-tech drone equipped with thermal imaging. Guided by the drone’s camera and the pilot’s expertise, officers quickly found the individual in a wooded area. Within 90 minutes, the inmate was taken into custody safely and returned to the facility.

No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Previous articleUS President Donald Trump Issues “Full, Complete, and Unconditional” Pardons to Giuliani, Meadows, Powell, Eastman and Others
Next articleNOMA Welcomes Ontario’s $10M Pothole Program as Win for the Northwest
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Mail Pinterest Twitter Vimeo Youtube Xing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR