Escaped Inmate Found with Help of TBPS Drone

Thermal imaging guides officers to a suspect hiding in the woods off Highway 61; arrested within 90 minutes

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Category: Local News Update

Thunder Bay — Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers located and arrested an escaped inmate last evening after a search near a corrections facility on Highway 61.

Around 4:00 p.m., TBPS Primary Response Unit officers responded to reports of an escape. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted.

TBPS deployed its high-tech drone equipped with thermal imaging. Guided by the drone’s camera and the pilot’s expertise, officers quickly found the individual in a wooded area. Within 90 minutes, the inmate was taken into custody safely and returned to the facility.

No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.