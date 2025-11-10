Dryden Street Crime Unit Raids Two Mary Avenue Homes; Five People Charged

OPP CSCU seizes suspected cocaine, fentanyl, cash, and paraphernalia

DRYDEN, Ont. — The Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed two search warrants at residences on Mary Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, with assistance from the North West Region OPP Emergency Response Team, the Treaty Three Police Service, and members of the Dryden OPP Detachment.

Officers seized suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, Canadian currency, and drug-related paraphernalia. Five people are charged. All accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The Accused and Charges

Robert ANDERSON, 51, of Dryden

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — fentanyl (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession of property obtained by crime — over $5,000 (Criminal Code s.354)

Obstruct peace officer (Criminal Code s.129)

Status: Held in custody; court date Nov. 12, 2025 (Ontario Court of Justice, Dryden)

Marcia CAMPBELL, 39, of Dryden

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — fentanyl (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession of property obtained by crime — over $5,000 (CC s.354)

Fail to comply with probation order (CC s.733.1)

Status: Held in custody; court date Nov. 12, 2025

Samantha CHIKANE, 35, of Dryden

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — fentanyl (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession of property obtained by crime — over $5,000 (CC s.354)

Status: Held in custody; court date Nov. 12, 2025

Courtney MUNN, 33, of Dryden

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — fentanyl (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession of property obtained by crime — over $5,000 (CC s.354)

Status: Held in custody; court date Nov. 10, 2025

Shawna PARENTEAU, 29, of Wabigoon

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — fentanyl (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession of property obtained by crime — over $5,000 (CC s.354)

Status: Held in custody; court date Nov. 12, 2025

What the Charges Mean — and Possible Penalties

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (CDSA s.5(2))

Plain English: Allegation of holding drugs like cocaine or fentanyl with intent to sell, distribute, or traffic.

Penalty upon conviction: For Schedule I substances, this is an indictable offence with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. (Parliament has removed previous mandatory minimums; sentencing now turns on the facts, prior record, aggravating factors—e.g., fentanyl, weapons, involvement of youth—and any rehabilitative steps.)

Possession of property obtained by crime — over $5,000 (Criminal Code s.354)

Plain English: Allegation of possessing money or property knowing it was gained through crime, or being reckless about that fact.

Penalty upon conviction: This is a hybrid offence. If the Crown proceeds by indictment, the maximum penalty is 10 years’ imprisonment. If summarily, the maximum is up to 2 years less a day.

Obstruct peace officer (Criminal Code s.129)

Plain English: Allegation of resisting or obstructing a police officer acting in the lawful execution of duty.

Penalty upon conviction: Hybrid offence; if indictable, up to 2 years’ imprisonment; if summary, up to 2 years less a day and/or a fine. Sentences vary with the level of interference and any related risks to public safety.

Fail to comply with probation order (Criminal Code s.733.1)

Plain English: Allegation of breaching a court-ordered probation term (e.g., curfew, reporting, no-contact).

Penalty upon conviction: Typically prosecuted summarily, with a maximum of up to 2 years less a day and/or a fine. Courts consider the nature of the breach, prior compliance, and public-safety concerns.

Note: These are maximum penalties. Actual sentences depend on the facts proven in court, the offender’s history, mitigating and aggravating factors, and any joint submissions. The accused are presumed innocent and the Crown must prove each charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

Call for Tips

Remember, sitting around with friends complaining over coffee at the A&W or Tim Hortons is not going to help get rid of drug dealers in Dryden.

If you have information about drug activity in Dryden: Dryden OPP 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppers.ca.