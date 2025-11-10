Bryan Tsikouris on Why Lighting Design is the Unsung Hero of Modern Interiors

Bryan Tsikouris, an interior designer based in New York City, believes that lighting is the most overlooked element in interior design. He says that while many people focus on furniture, color, and layout, it is light that shapes how a space feels and functions.

“Lighting sets the emotional tone of a room,” Tsikouris says. “It determines whether a space feels calm or full of energy. Without the right light, even a well-designed room can lose its character.”

For Tsikouris, lighting is not something to add at the end of a project. It is the first element to consider. He begins each design by studying how light interacts with materials, architecture, and human activity. He also asks clients how they want to feel in each part of their home. Those emotions then guide every lighting decision.

Lighting design, he explains, affects much more than appearance. It influences mood, focus, and health. Research indicates that light has a significant impact on sleep, energy levels, and emotional balance. “A dimly lit room can be soothing and reflective,” he says. “But the same light in a workspace can make people tired and unmotivated. Lighting should match the purpose of the room.”

Natural light remains the most valuable part of any design. Tsikouris works to maximize sunlight through strategic layout, the use of mirrors, and precise window placement. He says daylight adds warmth and authenticity that artificial light cannot replace. “You can never improve on natural light,” he explains. “It adds depth, comfort, and life to any space.”

Artificial lighting, however, gives flexibility and precision. Tsikouris uses a layered approach that includes ambient, task, and accent lighting. Ambient light creates overall brightness. Task lighting focuses on practical activities. Accent lighting highlights art or architectural features. “Each type of light has a role,” he says. “When combined correctly, they create balance and flow.”

He also pays close attention to lighting temperature, which refers to how warm or cool the light appears. Warm light creates a cozy and relaxed feeling. Cool light helps with clarity and concentration. “The wrong color of light can change the whole mood,” he says. “A restaurant with cold lighting feels empty. Warm lighting makes it feel welcoming.”

Technology enables Tsikouris to plan and test lighting designs with precision. He uses digital tools to model how light will behave at different times of the day. This allows him to visualize reflections and brightness before construction begins. “Technology helps us see possibilities,” he says. “But emotion still guides the final choice.”

He warns that technology should never replace human intuition. “A space filled with smart lights can still feel lifeless,” he says. “Lighting must respond to people, not to trends.” His goal is always to create comfort and connection, not to overwhelm with gadgets or effects.

In his commercial projects, Tsikouris uses lighting to support productivity and brand identity. In offices, well-planned lighting helps people stay alert and focused. In restaurants or hotels, it sets the tone and communicates the story of the space. “Lighting tells people how to feel the moment they walk in,” he says. “It shapes their experience without a single word.”

He recalls a project where lighting made all the difference. “We didn’t move a single wall,” he says. “We only adjusted the lighting, and the room instantly felt larger and more welcoming. That is the quiet power of light. It transforms emotion without changing structure.”

For Tsikouris, lighting design is both art and science. It requires precision and empathy. “You can measure brightness and placement,” he says. “But emotion cannot be calculated. It must be felt.”

He believes that lighting will continue to gain importance as people spend more time indoors. “Light influences how we think and live,” he says. “It deserves the same care as any other design element.”

Tsikouris describes lighting as the heartbeat of a room. It defines how people see and how they feel. “When lighting is right, everything else works,” he says. “It gives life to the design.”

“Good design does not stop at form or color,” he concludes. “It shines through light. And that is where every great space begins.”