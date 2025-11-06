Weather – A Frosty Start, Mixed Precip Tonight, Brighter but Colder Weekend for Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook – Thursday, November 6 through Sunday, November 9, 2025

THUNDER BAY – A crisp dawn greets the Lakehead. At 7:00 AM EST, the Thunder Bay Airport is clear at –4.3°C (wind chill –6). The barometric pressure is 102.1 kPa and falling, humidity sits at 92% with a dew point of –5.4°C, and a light NW wind at 5 km/h.

Visibility is 32 km—a bright, cold start before clouds and a sloppy mix arrive tonight.

This morning stays mainly sunny before increasing cloudiness near noon. Winds shift southerly to 20 km/h early this afternoon, nudging a high near +5°C (after a morning wind chill near –5). UV index 1 (low).

Tonight – Rain/Snow Mix, Fog, and a North Wind Kick

Skies turn cloudy with a 40% chance of brief rain showers early this evening, then periods of snow mixed with rain develop. Fog patches form overnight, trimming visibility. Expect ~2 cm of wet snow in town (more on grassy areas). Winds swing north 30 km/h gusting to 50 before morning, with a low near 0°C. Untreated bridges and side streets may turn slick by dawn.

Friday – Slushy Start, Clearing Afternoon, Temperatures Slide

Periods of snow/rain end early, then cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, clearing in the afternoon. Any fog patches dissipate in the morning. North wind 20 km/h eases light by late afternoon. High near +1°C, but temperatures fall to –4°C later, with wind chill near –7 in the afternoon. Friday night brings cloudy periods and a sharp low of –11°C.

Weekend – Brighter Skies, Wintry Feel

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud, high –2°C.

Saturday night: Cloudy periods, 30% chance of flurries, low –9°C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, 30% flurries, high –1°C.

Sunday night: Cloudy periods, low –8°C. Expect frosty mornings and crunchy paths both days.

What to Wear & Travel Tips

Layer smart: a thermal base, insulating mid-layer, and a wind-resistant shell. Toque and gloves this morning and again Friday afternoon/evening. Waterproof, grippy footwear for tonight’s slush and Friday morning slick spots. With fog and a north wind overnight, allow extra time and give plows room.

Lake Superior Trivia

A south-to-north wind flip can turn mild, damp evenings into chilly, clearing nights fast. Superior’s cold surface helps wring out low cloud and fog—then radiational cooling does the rest.