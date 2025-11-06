Snow Tease Today, Sharper Cold by Friday: Kenora & Lake of the Woods Outlook

Kenora • Grassy Narrows • Lake of the Woods – Thursday, November 6 through the Weekend

KENORA – A chilly, partly cloudy dawn sets up a classic November pivot from mixed showers/flurries today to a brighter but colder Friday, then a wintry-feeling weekend.

At 5:00 AM CST, Kenora Airport reports –2.7°C (wind chill –6) under partly cloudy skies. The barometric pressure is 102.0 kPa (falling), humidity sits at 85% with a dew point of –4.8°C, and a southeast wind at 8 km/h. Visibility is a crisp 24 km.

Today – Clouding Over, Late-Day Showers/Flurries

Fog patches dissipate early as skies turn cloudy near noon. Expect a few rain showers and flurries beginning late this afternoon. Winds become southeast 20 km/h this morning, and despite the cool start, temperatures reach a high of +3°C (wind chill –5 this morning). The UV index is 1 (low). Lakeside: plan for choppier pockets in exposed channels as the SE breeze freshens.

Tonight – Light Snow, Then a Northeasterly Bite

Periods of snow develop this evening with local amounts near 2 cm. Winds swing to northeast 30 km/h, gusting to 50 late this evening, adding bite as the low dips to –5°C (wind chill near –9). Expect reduced visibility at times and slick patches forming on untreated roads, docks, and decks.

Friday – Clearing After Morning Flurries, Colder Air Locks In

Friday starts mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of morning flurries, then clearing in the afternoon. Winds north 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Temperatures struggle to –2°C for a high, with wind chills near –12 early and –6 later. Friday night brings cloudy periods and a colder low near –11°C.

Weekend – Sun/Cloud Mix and On-and-Off Flurries

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries, high –5°C. Saturday night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, low –9°C.

Sunday: Another sun–cloud mix and a 30% chance of flurries, high –3°C. Sunday night: Clear, low –8°C. With the fresh chill, expect frosty mornings and crunchy paths.

What to Wear & Travel Tips

Layer up: a thermal base, insulating mid-layer, and a wind-resistant shell make today’s breeze and tonight’s NE gusts much friendlier. Add a toque and gloves—you’ll want them by evening. Choose waterproof, grippy footwear for tonight’s light snow and icy patches into Friday morning. If you’re boating or out on Lake of the Woods, anticipate gusty cross-channel winds tonight; plan conservative routes and extra docking time.

Lake of the Woods Trivia

With over 14,500 islands, Lake of the Woods can turn a simple wind shift into a maze of gust tunnels and sheltered pockets—one bay ruffles while the next stays glassy. That’s why local routes matter when the breeze swings northeast.