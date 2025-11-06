Snow on the Way for Geraldton: A Calm Morning Before a Wintry Wallop

Special Weather Advisory — 8 to 12 cm of Snow Tonight into Friday

GERALDTON – Winter is clocking in tonight. As of 6:00 AM EST, Thursday, November 6, 2025, the Geraldton Airport is reporting mostly cloudy skies and a bracing –8°C. The barometric pressure is 102.0 kPa and rising, which fits the calm-before-the-snow narrative.

Humidity sits at 88% with a dew point of –9.7°C. A west-southwest wind near 11 km/h drops the wind chill to –13, and visibility is 16 km. A Special Weather Advisory is in effect: 8 to 12 cm of snowfall is expected from late this evening through Friday, with reduced visibility at times and difficult travel along Highway 11 likely.

Today – Bright but Cold, Slight Warm-Up on a Southwest Breeze

Today brings a pleasant-looking sky despite the bite in the air. Expect mainly sunny conditions, with winds becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. We’ll climb to a high near +2°C, but that morning wind chill of –13 will have you reaching for the toque. The UV index is 1 (low)—no sunscreen logistics today, just warmth.

Tonight – Snow Begins Late, Fog Patches, Winds Veer and Rise

Clouds thicken quickly this evening, and snow begins late tonight. Fog patches develop overnight, further trimming visibility during heavier bursts of snow. A quick 2 to 4 cm is likely overnight. Winds swing to the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 after midnight, adding a sting as the low dips to –5°C with a wind chill near –11. Roads and Highway 11 will transition from dry to snow-covered and slick—plan extra time.

Friday – Steady Snow, Falling Temperatures, Tough Travel

Friday is a full-on snow day. Expect snow through the day, with another 5 to 10 cm on top of the night’s totals, putting the storm at 8 to 12 cm by the time it tapers late Friday afternoon. Early fog patches dissipate in the morning. Winds turn north 20 km/h, and temperatures fall to –9°C in the afternoon. That means a wind chill near –7 in the morning sliding to –16 by late day. Visibility will fluctuate in the heavier bursts—watch for drifting across open stretches and bridge decks.

Friday night turns partly cloudy and very cold, with a low near –16°C. Any slush refreezes—icy patches are a given.

Weekend – Flurry Chances and a Firm Grip on the Cold

Saturday stays cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, and a high near –6°C. Saturday night remains cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, low near –12°C. Sunday repeats the theme—cloudy with a 30% flurry chance, high near –5°C—and another cloudy, cold night close to –8°C. The new snowpack will help lock in those colder nights.

What to Wear (and How to Travel It)

Dress like it’s mid-winter: a thermal base layer, insulated jacket, a wind- and water-resistant shell for the snow, thermal gloves, toque, and waterproof boots with good grip.

If you’re driving tonight or Friday, slow down, give plows room, and keep an emergency kit handy—scraper/brush, washer fluid, blanket, and phone charger. Highway 11 can be variable over short distances; expect reduced visibility and snow-covered sections, especially overnight and early Friday.

Greenstone Weather Trivia

Geraldton sits near the height of land between major watersheds—storms lifting over that terrain can wring out a little extra snow. It’s why a “5 cm” forecast can become “8 to 12 cm” right where you live, and why a few kilometres can make all the difference on Highway 11.