Weather Desk Update – Blustery Chill, Then a Wintry Mix: Dryden & Vermilion Bay Midweek Forecast

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
1719

A Frosty Start Gives Way to Clouds, Gusts, and Late-Week Flurries

DRYDEN & VERMILION BAY – It’s a crisp, mainly clear morning across the region. At 6:00 AM CST, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the Dryden Airport reports -2.1°C (feels like -6), pressure 101.6 kPa, humidity 86%, and a west wind near 11 km/h. Visibility is 16 km, with high clouds increasing from the west. Today turns more November-like: cooler air, brisk northwest gusts, and a chance of light showers or flurries this afternoon.

Today – Clouds Thicken, Gusts Build, Spotty Showers/Flurries

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Winds become northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50 by late morning, adding bite to a modest high of +3°C (wind chill near -5 earlier). Roads remain mostly bare and wet, but brief bursts could whiten shoulders and lawns in heavier flurries.

Tonight – Partly Cloudy, A Few Early Sprinkles/Flurries, Colder

Partly cloudy with a lingering 30% chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening, then drying out as winds ease (west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening). Temperatures fall to -5°C, and with lighter winds it will feel near -8. Expect patchy ice by dawn on bridges and shaded spots.

Thursday – Messy Midday Mix, Then Snow by Night

Clouds thicken in the morning, with periods of snow or rain beginning near noon. Look for about 2 cm of snow if the colder air wins; a rain-snow mix is more likely at onset in town and along exposed stretches. Winds remain light (up to 15 km/h), but it will feel raw with wind chill near -7 in the morning and a high around +2°C.
Thursday night: Periods of snow, low -5°C—plan for winter driving surfaces late evening into early Friday.

Friday – Wintry Feel Persists

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries and a high near -2°C. Friday night trends partly cloudy, low -6°C. Untreated sidewalks and steps may glaze early and late.

What to Wear

This is a layers + wind shell stretch. Start with a warm base, add a fleece or sweater, and top with a wind-resistant jacket for today’s gusts. Toque and gloves are sensible this morning and again tonight. Waterproof, grippy footwear will pay off Thursday afternoon into night when the rain/snow mix turns to snow.

Local Weather Trivia

That sharp “mood swing” from sunny to slushy? Classic radiational cooling meets passing prairie clipper. Clear, calm nights dump heat fast, then a weak system rides in with just enough lift to wring out an inch or so of wet snow—right on cue for early November.

Previous articleMira Mediterranean Named New York City’s Most Luxurious Hookah Lounge of 2025
Next articleWeather Desk Update: Blustery, Bright, then Wintry: Thunder Bay’s Mid-Week Roller Coaster
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR