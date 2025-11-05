Weather Desk Update – Blustery Chill, Then a Wintry Mix: Dryden & Vermilion Bay Midweek Forecast

A Frosty Start Gives Way to Clouds, Gusts, and Late-Week Flurries

DRYDEN & VERMILION BAY – It’s a crisp, mainly clear morning across the region. At 6:00 AM CST, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the Dryden Airport reports -2.1°C (feels like -6), pressure 101.6 kPa, humidity 86%, and a west wind near 11 km/h. Visibility is 16 km, with high clouds increasing from the west. Today turns more November-like: cooler air, brisk northwest gusts, and a chance of light showers or flurries this afternoon.

Today – Clouds Thicken, Gusts Build, Spotty Showers/Flurries

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Winds become northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50 by late morning, adding bite to a modest high of +3°C (wind chill near -5 earlier). Roads remain mostly bare and wet, but brief bursts could whiten shoulders and lawns in heavier flurries.

Tonight – Partly Cloudy, A Few Early Sprinkles/Flurries, Colder

Partly cloudy with a lingering 30% chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening, then drying out as winds ease (west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening). Temperatures fall to -5°C, and with lighter winds it will feel near -8. Expect patchy ice by dawn on bridges and shaded spots.

Thursday – Messy Midday Mix, Then Snow by Night

Clouds thicken in the morning, with periods of snow or rain beginning near noon. Look for about 2 cm of snow if the colder air wins; a rain-snow mix is more likely at onset in town and along exposed stretches. Winds remain light (up to 15 km/h), but it will feel raw with wind chill near -7 in the morning and a high around +2°C.

Thursday night: Periods of snow, low -5°C—plan for winter driving surfaces late evening into early Friday.

Friday – Wintry Feel Persists

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries and a high near -2°C. Friday night trends partly cloudy, low -6°C. Untreated sidewalks and steps may glaze early and late.

What to Wear

This is a layers + wind shell stretch. Start with a warm base, add a fleece or sweater, and top with a wind-resistant jacket for today’s gusts. Toque and gloves are sensible this morning and again tonight. Waterproof, grippy footwear will pay off Thursday afternoon into night when the rain/snow mix turns to snow.

Local Weather Trivia

That sharp “mood swing” from sunny to slushy? Classic radiational cooling meets passing prairie clipper. Clear, calm nights dump heat fast, then a weak system rides in with just enough lift to wring out an inch or so of wet snow—right on cue for early November.