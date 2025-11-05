Stretching the Food Budget with Best Deals from Grocery Stores in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Between inflation and shrinkflation it always seems harder and harder to feed the family.

Shrinkflation? That is where the price stays the same, or goes up but the size of the package gets smaller. Especially noticeable on boxed items like cereal.

There is a key balancing act that every shopper needs to act out to make ends meet.

Here are the Top 5 Grocery Deals from Giant Tiger, FreshCo, and Metro for Thunder Bay shoppers this week (valid through November 6–13, 2025):

🔶 Giant Tiger – Affordable Essentials Focused

Top 5 Flyer Picks:

Compliments Chicken Breasts (frozen) – $5.97/lb

Ideal for meal prepping or family dinners. Fresh Apples (3 lb bag) – $2.88

Great for lunchboxes, snacks, and baking. Maple Leaf Bacon (375g) – $4.97

A breakfast staple at nearly 40% off typical price. Catelli Pasta (selected types) – 4 for $5

Pantry stock-up essential; mix and match styles. Kraft Peanut Butter (1kg) – $3.97

Kid-friendly, long shelf life, and protein-rich.

Savings Strategy: Use Giant Tiger to load up on bulk deals and staples like pasta, peanut butter, and frozen meats. This is your stock-up stop.

🟢 FreshCo – Lowest Price Guarantee & Multicultural Offerings

Top 5 Flyer Picks:

Fresh Lean Ground Beef – $2.97/lb

Perfect for chili, tacos, meatballs, or burgers. Roma Tomatoes – $0.99/lb

Great for salads, sauces, and salsa. Selection Cheese (block, 400g) – $3.99

Stock up and freeze – major saving on a household favourite. Dempster’s Bread – 2 for $4

Freeze a loaf and beat rising bread costs. Unico Beans (540 mL) – 4 for $5

High protein, shelf-stable, and great for soups and stews.

Savings Strategy: FreshCo is ideal for budget proteins and produce staples. Pair this with ethnic aisles for low-cost spices, sauces, and pantry fillers.

🔷 Metro – Premium Freshness + Digital Coupons

Top 5 Flyer Picks:

Ontario Pork Chops – $2.99/lb

Excellent value for fresh, local meat. Red Seedless Grapes – $1.99/lb

Healthy snack for school and work. Compliments Eggs (dozen) – $2.49

Key breakfast and baking item at a discount. Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs (club pack) – $3.77/lb

Tender, flavourful and versatile meat option. Astro Yogourt (650g) – $2.99

Pair with granola for an affordable breakfast.

Savings Strategy: Use Metro’s flyer for fresh produce, meat and dairy. Stack with digital coupons via Moi app to get even more back.

🛒 Sample Meal Plan Using Flyer Deals

Here’s how you could build 5 days of meals under $75:

Day 1: Spaghetti with Catelli Pasta, ground beef, and tomatoes

Day 2: Pork chops with roasted apples and carrots

Day 3: Chicken stir-fry with rice and frozen veggies

Day 4: Grilled cheese (Selection cheese + Dempster’s bread) and tomato soup

Day 5: Chili with ground beef, Unico beans, and garlic toast

Snacks: Yogourt with grapes, peanut butter on toast, hard-boiled eggs

Final Thunder Bay Takeaway

Smart grocery shopping in Thunder Bay means combining store flyers, planning meals based on what’s on sale, and leveraging digital savings tools.

This week, with strong meat and pantry deals across all three stores, you can easily keep your household grocery bill under control – without compromising quality.