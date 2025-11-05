Porter Airlines Debuts First Toronto–Cancún Flight, Expands Winter “Sun” Network

New YYZ–CUN route is Porter’s first beyond Canada/U.S.; daily in December, up to twice daily by January—with Hamilton and Ottawa non-stops starting Dec. 17

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Category: Transportation News Update

Published: November 5, 2025

TORONTO — Porter Airlines launched roundtrip service today between Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Cancún, Mexico (CUN)—the carrier’s first flight outside Canada and the United States and the opening move in a broader push into Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

What travellers can expect

Porter operates the route with a 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 in a 2–2 layout—meaning no middle seats. All passengers receive Porter’s elevated economy touches: complimentary beer and wine in glassware, premium Canadian snacks, and free high-speed Wi-Fi.

PorterReserve : priority check-in/boarding, extra-legroom seating, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh meals included.

PorterClassic: à la carte options for meals, extra legroom, and more.

Schedule ramp-up

Now: Toronto–Cancún flights in operation

December: service improves to daily

January: up to twice daily

Dec. 17: non-stop Cancún flights also begin from Hamilton and Ottawa

This inaugural marks the start of Porter’s expanded winter schedule to Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, Florida, Arizona, and California.

Network & loyalty

Porter says the schedule complements Air Transat through their joint venture, widening destination and frequency choices. VIPorter members can redeem points on Porter and Air Transat “sun” routes from 10,000 points one way.

For full schedules and fares, visit flyporter.com.

What they’re saying

“Today’s inaugural Cancún flight is the start of establishing a significant presence for Porter in southern vacation markets this winter… Our award-winning service goes beyond offering free beer and wine; it’s about care and genuine hospitality. With Porter, your vacation begins the minute you decide to fly with us.”

— Kevin Jackson, President, Porter Airlines

“Porter Airlines’ expansion into Cancún, its first international destination, marks a major milestone for the carrier… We are pleased to see Porter’s continued investment in Toronto Pearson, which strengthens overall connectivity and expands the range of travel options available to our passengers.”

— Kurush Minocher, Interim Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Pearson

About Porter

Founded in 2006, Porter operates Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft across North America, including a coast-to-coast Canadian network, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.