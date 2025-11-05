Barricaded Male Arrested Without Injury in Eabametoong First Nation

NAPS evacuates nearby homes and negotiates safe surrender after threats involving a firearm; accused remanded following bail court

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Published: November 5, 2025

Eabametoong First Nation — Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) safely resolved an early-morning incident on Tuesday, November 4, involving a barricaded male at a residence in Eabametoong First Nation.

Officers from the local detachment responded to reports of a disturbance outside a home during the early hours. Upon arrival, police learned a male suspect had been making threats and had fled inside the residence as officers arrived.

While barricaded, the suspect threatened to use a firearm. NAPS officers contained the area and evacuated nearby homes as a precaution to protect community safety. After approximately two hours of communication and negotiation, the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Charge and Court Status

Thomas Louis Oskineegish, 44, of Eabametoong First Nation, is charged with:

Uttering Threats — Cause Death or Bodily Harm

He appeared in bail court on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and was remanded into custody with a future court date.

Note: The charge has not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.