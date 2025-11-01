Thunder Bay – From Flurries to a Frosty Breeze: Weather Outlook for November 1–4, 2025

Cloudy Skies and Blustery Winds Set the Tone in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – Are you ready for a mix of late fall mood swings as we roll into November?

With temperatures edging upward by mid-week and a dance between flurries, showers, and gusty winds, the City of Thunder Bay is experiencing classic shoulder-season weather. It’s the kind of stretch where you’ll want your winter coat in the morning and your rain jacket by lunch.

Saturday, November 1 – Flurries, Then Clearing Skies and Crisp Air

Can you believe it is November already?

As of 8:00 AM EDT, the temperature at Thunder Bay Airport sits at a brisk 1.5°C, under a cloudy sky.

The barometric pressure is at 102.0 kPa and rising, indicating improving conditions ahead. Winds are light out of the northwest at 7 km/h, and humidity is 73%. The dew point is -2.8°C, so it feels just cold enough to bite, but not bitter.

There’s a 30% chance of light flurries this morning and into early afternoon, so don’t be surprised if a few snowflakes drift by your window. The high will reach 6°C, and the UV index sits at 1, which is low.

Tonight, the skies begin to clear—becoming partly cloudy with a low of -4°C, and a wind chill making it feel closer to -8°C. Winds will pick up slightly to 15 km/h, adding that extra chill as you step out for an evening walk.

Sunday, November 2 – Gusty Winds, Morning Chill, and Rain Chances

Sunday opens on a mainly cloudy note, with a 40% chance of rain showers late in the morning and early afternoon. But it’s the wind that will really make its presence known—southwest winds will increase to 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. Temperatures will climb to a mild 7°C, but the morning wind chill will make it feel like -8°C, so be sure to dress like it’s winter even if the calendar disagrees.

Sunday night continues cloudy with another 40% chance of showers, and temperatures stay relatively mild with a low of +4°C.

Monday, November 3 – Some Sunshine Peeks Through

Monday brings a more pleasant mix—a blend of sun and cloud, though there’s still a 30% chance of passing showers. It’ll be a windy day again, so don’t let the high of 8°C fool you. You’ll still want to layer up, especially early in the day.

By Monday night, the skies finally clear, giving us a break from all the grey. The low will dip to 0°C, crisp but calm.

Tuesday, November 4 – Warmer Air and Cloudy Skies Return

Tuesday sees a brief bump in temperatures, with a cloudy sky and a high of 10°C—possibly the warmest we’ll see all week. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Tuesday night turns trickier: the forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of rain showers or even flurries as the temperature slips to 0°C again. Typical of November in Thunder Bay—raincoat by day, snow shovel by night.

What to Wear in Thunder Bay This Week?

If you’re planning to be outside, dress in layers, and prepare for windchill-driven cold in the mornings. A warm jacket, gloves, and a hat are essential early in the day, while a raincoat and windbreaker will be your friends later. Keep an umbrella handy—but don’t count on it surviving the gusts.

Weather Trivia – Thunder Bay’s November Mood Swings

Did you know Thunder Bay has seen snowfall as early as October and thunderstorms as late as December? That’s the Lake Superior effect in full swing. The massive body of water acts like a weather machine—stirring up clouds, moderating temperatures, and occasionally tossing out a surprise snow squall just to keep you guessing.