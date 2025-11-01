TBPS Seeks Public’s Help in College Street Homicide; Watch for Grey 2016 Honda CR-V CTDY 700

Police say the Oct. 30 killing of a 67-year-old man may have followed an interrupted break-and-enter; vehicle of interest could be outside Thunder Bay

By NetNewsLedger Staff

UPDATE: November 1, 2025

TB25043207

Update: Vehicle located

The vehicle being sought in relation to a homicide investigation has been located.

The Thunder Bay Police Service thanks the community for their assistance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Thunder Bay — The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is asking for the public’s assistance following the homicide of a 67-year-old man on Thursday, October 30, 2025 in the 100 block of College Street.

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 3:00 p.m. and located the victim deceased within a residence. Investigators believe the incident may have resulted from an interrupted break-and-enter and does not appear to be targeted.

Vehicle of Interest

TBPS is asking residents across Northwestern Ontario and beyond to be on the lookout for a:

2016 grey Honda CR-V

Ontario licence plate: CTDY 700

Police note the vehicle may be outside Thunder Bay.

How to Help

Tips to TBPS: 807-684-1200

Anonymous tips: Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com

If you see the vehicle, do not approach. Call police with the location, direction of travel, and any distinguishing details.