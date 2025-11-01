Feeling Unsafe? Top Ten Practical, Legal Steps Thunder Bay Residents Can Take Right Now

After recent assaults on seniors—including an alleged unprovoked hammer attack (Oct. 11) and a homicide during a suspected interrupted break-and-enter (Oct. 31)—here’s a clear, local guide to boosting personal and home safety without breaking the law

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Thunder Bay — Public anxiety has risen in Thunder Bay following two high-profile attacks on elderly residents this month. While police continue their investigations, there’s a lot residents can do—responsibly and legally—to reduce risk at home, on the street, and online.

Here is a top ten list of legal and effective things that you can do in your home, out on the streets, online, and in your daily routine.

1) Home Safety: Make Your House/Unit a Harder Target

Light, lock, look, protect

Lighting: Use dusk-to-dawn LEDs at doors and dark side yards. Motion lights at rear entries and driveways can help to deter prowlers.

Locks: Deadbolt exterior doors (2.5 cm/1″ throw), upgrade strike plates to 3-inch screws into framing, and use secondary locks on patio sliders (pin or bar).

Doors & windows: Solid or metal exterior doors; reinforce door frames. Keep basement and garage man-doors locked—even when you’re home.

Visibility: Trim hedges below window height; keep sight lines from street to entry clear (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design).

Get a dog!: Having a four legged “alarm” system can help keep both you and your home safer. Keep in mind that there is a lot of responsibility that comes with a pet, but there is lots of enjoyment and opportunities for exercise.

Know who’s there

Door discipline: Don’t open for unsolicited “contractors” or sellers. Use peephole/intercom/doorbell cam. Ask for ID; call the company to verify.

Package/parcel safety: Bring deliveries in quickly; consider a lockbox.

Don’t become a Break and Enter Target: That new computer, television, or other expensive purchase is nice, criminals think so too. Cut up the box and put the pieces in the recycling bin, instead of putting it beside the bin for pick-up. Those boxes outside your home are an “advertisement” for criminals that can make your home a target.

Layered alerts

Alarms & cameras: A simple alarm kit + window/door sensors + signage can deter crime. Doorbell cams help with evidence; place cameras to capture faces approaching entries (avoid filming neighbours’ private space).

Neighbours: Join or start a street chat (text or app). Share travel dates with a trusted neighbour and exchange “house checks.”

2) Apartment & Senior Residence Tips

Buzz-in rules: Never let unknown persons tailgate into secured buildings.

Unit door: Consider a door brace or security bar (legal) at night.

Floor choice: If mobility allows, mid-level floors can be quieter and less accessible to opportunistic intruders than ground level.

Maintenance tickets: Report burnt-out hallway lights or broken exterior doors immediately and follow up.

3) Out and About: Small Habits, Big Payoffs

Heads-up travel: Walk with purpose, shoulders up, phone away; stick to lit routes with foot traffic.

Buddy up: When possible, travel with someone at night; tell a friend your ETA.

Transit & rides: Wait in well-lit areas; verify car and driver before getting in; sit near the driver on buses after dark.

Cash & cards: Keep minimal cash; separate one card in a different pocket; use tap limits.

Alcohol & drugs: Stay aware of your drink; don’t accept opened beverages; if you feel unwell, get to staff or a trusted friend fast.

Personal safety tools (legal in Canada)

Allowed: Loud personal alarm , whistle , high-lumen flashlight, and your phone’s SOS features.

Important legal note: Pepper spray for use on people is illegal. Bear spray is legal only for protection against wildlife; carrying it for people-defence can lead to charges. Improvised weapons can also create legal risk. Focus on avoidance, escape, and alerting others.

4) Online & Doorstep Scams That Lead to Real-World Risk

No oversharing: Avoid posting travel plans in real time; delay trip photos.

Marketplace meetups: Choose public, camera-covered locations (police station parking lots are ideal); bring a friend.

Contractors & charities: Verify business numbers and registration; never pay large cash deposits at the door.

Selling or Buying online?: The Thunder Bay Police offer a safe place to make trades. The Safe Trade Zone provides members of the public with designated parking spaces captured by video surveillance to complete person-to-person exchanges that had been arranged. The Safe Trade Zone spaces at the police station provides users with an alternative to inviting strangers to their homes or potentially meeting in secluded areas, reducing the risk of thefts or robberies occurring. The designated meeting place also helps sellers ensure they receive their expected funds. Cases of online fraud are particularly difficult to investigate. Repayment or reimbursement of lost funds is rare. Keep in mind if you are making purchases online, and meeting up with someone they may know you will be carrying cash. Be safe think smart!

5) Community Watch: Many Eyes, Better Safety

Today sadly in many cases people really do not know their neighbours, that opens the door to potential issues as people are not watching out for each other like they used to.

Join or launch a block watch: Exchange numbers, set up a simple group chat, and agree on “eyes on the street” basics (not vigilantism).

Report patterns: Repeated prowling, door-checks, or broken lights? Document dates/times and report. Patterns help police deploy resources.

6) If Something Happens: What to Do in the Moment

Trust instincts: If your gut says leave, leave . Distance is safety.

Make noise: Use your alarm/whistle; shout clear commands: “Back off! I’ve called 911!”

Call 911 for crimes in progress, threats, or medical emergencies. Provide location first, then brief details.

Preserve evidence: Don’t touch disturbed areas after a break-in; save video; write down descriptions (height, clothing, direction of travel).

7) Support for Seniors & Caregivers

Daily check-ins: A quick call or text at set times. Missed check-in = call or visit.

Safe entry plan: Lockboxes with changed codes; don’t tape spare keys under mats.

Mobility & lighting: Night-lights in hallways; clear stairs; consider smart locks and voice-activated lights.

8) Health, Social, and Crisis Supports (Local)

Thunder Bay Police (non-emergency): 807-684-1200

Crime Stoppers (anonymous): 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com

Emergency: 911

211 Ontario: Call 211 for local shelters, counselling, addictions, and seniors’ services.

Victim Services: Ask TBPS for referral to local Victim Services for safety planning and trauma support.

Naloxone & training: Free naloxone is widely available; knowing how to use it can save a life and is part of broader community safety.

9) Businesses & Property Managers: Quick Wins

Bright entries, clean sight lines, working cameras.

Train staff on de-escalation, code words, and lock-down drills.

Incident logs with time, description, and video references speed police follow-up.

10) Know the Law on Self-Defence

Canada’s self-defence law permits reasonable force only when necessary to defend yourself or another—and proportional to the threat. The goal is always to avoid, de-escalate, and escape.

If you’re unsure, seek legal advice and consider a reputable situational awareness or de-escalation course rather than “combat” training.

The Bottom Line

Safety improves when we layer small, legal protections: better lighting and locks, consistent neighbour communication, alert habits in public, and clear, fast reporting to police. None of these measures replace policing; they buy time, reduce opportunity, and increase the chance of identification and arrest—which helps everyone feel safer.

If you have information on suspicious activity in your area, report it. Even small details can make a big difference.