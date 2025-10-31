Water Rescue off Thunder Bay Breakwall: Two Boaters Pulled to Safety

TBFR, Coast Guard, TBPS, and Superior North EMS respond after pleasure craft sinks; both patients treated and later released

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Published: October 31, 2025

Thunder Bay — Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) pulled two people to safety after their pleasure craft sank near the breakwall in the Thunder Bay Harbour on Saturday, October 25.

5 p.m. Call Triggers Multi-Agency Response

At approximately 17:00, TBFR received a call about a possible water rescue involving two individuals who had reportedly swum to the breakwall after their boat went down. Two fire trucks and the Platoon Chief responded, along with Boat #2 and Harbor Rescue #1, which launched from separate locations to speed coverage.

The Canadian Coast Guard aided the search. Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) and Superior North EMS were also on scene.

Victims Located Outside the Breakwall

Arriving marine crews initially saw no people in the water and no obvious vessel in distress. TBFR personnel aboard Harbor Rescue #1 subsequently located the two individuals on the outside of the breakwall—one on shore and the other partly submerged.

Both were brought aboard and transported to the marina staging area, then transferred to Superior North EMS and taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Sources confirm both individuals received care and were released from hospital in the days following the incident.

Safety Reminder from TBFR

TBFR is reminding boaters to:

Wear a personal flotation device (PFD) at all times on the water.

Tell a responsible person your float plan—where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

With colder fall water temperatures and quickly changing conditions on Lake Superior, these precautions can be lifesaving.