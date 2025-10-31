Thunder Bay Is Sadly Racking Up Homicides in 2025: A Running Timeline and How Recent Years Compare

Six city homicides so far in 2025—case-by-case timeline, plus context versus 2024, 2023, and 2022

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Thunder Bay — As of October 31, 2025, Thunder Bay has recorded six homicides within city limits. Below is the confirmed timeline from NetNewsLedger reporting, followed by how this year stacks up against recent years.

The impact of the crime in our city impacts all of us, from higher policing costs, the the economic impact, the social impact, and the reputation of our city as Canada’s “Murder Capital” Potential investors get a stream of news from our city that includes the homicides, the crime and that information can impact their decisions to move to Thunder Bay or to invest in our city.

This most recent homicide of a 67-year-old man who may have interrupted a break and enter along with the hammer attack on an 87 year old man recently also has many people very deeply concerned with their personal safety in the city.

Some of the crime in Thunder Bay is directly related to the illegal drug trade in the city along with the growing crisis of opioid addiction.

2025 Timeline — City of Thunder Bay

Jan. 15 — McIvor Court (North side)

TBPS responded just before 10:00 p.m.; a man with life-threatening injuries later died. (Included in NNL’s Oct. 3 roundup of 2025 cases.)

July 3 assault / July 16 death — Jean St. & Van Norman St.

The 27-year-old victim died nearly two weeks after the assault. Billy Moskotaywenene, 34 was re-arrested July 21 and charged with second-degree murder. (NNL noted this was the city’s third homicide at the time.)

July 19 — Pearl Street (200 block) — File: TB25028545

Allan Faykes, 32 was pronounced deceased. Kyran Annala (20), Dylan Wabason (22), and Stephanie Wanakamik (45) were charged with second-degree murder.

Sept. 30 (released Oct. 1) — Dawson Road (near 1010, behind Landmark Hotel)

One male died after a 5:30 p.m. incident. On Oct. 16, Maximus Kitchkeesic was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Coaster (35).

Oct. 14 — Edward Street North (300 block)

TBPS confirmed a homicide investigation; officers appealed for video and tips from the area. (This brought the city total to five at that point.)

Oct. 31 — College Street (100 block) — File: TB25043207

A 67-year-old man was found deceased. Investigators say it may be an interrupted break-and-enter and does notappear targeted. (City total now six.)

Thunder Bay CMA Context (outside city limits)

July 15 — Shuniah (CMA)

Shelley Marconi, 54 was killed; Kyle Barry, 26 was charged with second-degree murder. (Counts toward CMA totals, not the city.)

How 2025 Compares to 2024, 2023, and 2022

2025 (city): Six homicides as of October 31 ; NNL’s earlier Oct. 3 roundup counted four city cases at that time (plus one in Shuniah), with two additional city homicides since (Oct. 14 and Oct. 31).

2024: NNL notes eight homicides in the Thunder Bay CMA (regional total; city-only total not specified in that report).

2023 (city): Four homicides, yet Thunder Bay still posted Canada’s highest homicide rate among CMAs at 5.39 per 100,000 .

2022 (city): 15 homicides—an all-time local high, also tops nationally by rate for that year.

Why the CMA note matters: CMA totals include Thunder Bay plus nearby municipalities such as Shuniah and Oliver Paipoonge; city counts do not. That’s why we separate “City” from “CMA” where sources do.