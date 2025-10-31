Snowflakes, Spooky Nights, and Chilly Days: Northwestern Ontario Weather from Halloween to November 3

A Frosty Halloween Forecast for Northwestern Ontario – October 31 to November 3, 2025

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – From Kenora to Pickle Lake, Mother Nature is stirring up a chilly brew this Halloween weekend.

If you were hoping for a cozy autumn finale, you might want to bundle up instead—clouds and flurries are set to haunt the skies.

As the region transitions into November, temperatures continue their slide, with overnight lows flirting well below freezing and the daytime highs barely rising above the frost line.

Regional Weather Highlights – October 31 to November 3

Kenora

Kenora will be wrapped in cloud cover with a 30% chance of flurries or light rain showers on Halloween. The high will reach just +4°C, falling to a chilly -3°C overnight. November kicks off with more cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries or rain, and highs only around +3°C, lows around -1°C. The barometric pressure will likely remain steady to rising, indicating persistent cloud but no major storms.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden follows suit with clouds and scattered flurries on Halloween. Daytime highs will be +4°C, cooling sharply to -3°C overnight. Both Saturday and Sunday look cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, with highs staying at +3°C. Winds will remain light but sharp, so expect it to feel a bit colder than the thermometer says.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances gets a cold trick instead of a treat this year with cloudy skies and a chance of flurries. The temperature will struggle to reach +4°C, then drop to -3°C Friday night. The weekend remains unsettled with persistent cloudy periodsand minor snow chances. Monday will hover near freezing, with no significant warming in sight.

Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout also faces a cold and cloudy Halloween, with a 30% chance of light flurries or showers. The high on Friday will be +4°C, dipping to -3°C overnight. Saturday and Sunday stick to the script: cloudy, flurries possible, and cool temperatures in the low single digits. Winds may increase slightly over the weekend.

Pickle Lake

Pickle Lake’s Halloween forecast includes cloudy skies and a good chance of flurries as temperatures hit +3°C by day and fall to -3°C overnight. The weekend follows with persistent clouds, highs of just +2 to +3°C, and overnight lows sinking to -4°C. A gentle breeze could bring a sharper chill, so don’t underestimate the wind factor.

Halloween Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treaters

Boo! But stay safe while you scare! With temperatures hovering near freezing and possible flurries, parents and kids need to prepare for a cold evening on the candy trail.

Dress Warm Under Costumes : Layer thermals under costumes to keep kids toasty without hiding their spooky style.

Reflective Tape is Your Friend : Visibility will be low under cloudy skies, so make sure kids have flashlights or glow sticks—and add reflective strips to costumes.

Waterproof Footwear is Essential : With possible wet snow or rain, dry feet will mean happier little ghouls.

Plan Your Route and Check the Weather : Stick to well-lit areas, and consider cutting the night short if the weather turns icy.

Watch for Icy Sidewalks and Steps: It’s the season of slips and spills—walk carefully!

A Friendly Reminder – No Booze Behind the Wheel

Halloween might be a time for treats, but drinking and driving is always a deadly trick. If you’re attending an adult gathering, plan a designated driver, call a cab or rideshare, or stay the night.

Northwestern Ontario roads can be slick this time of year, especially at night when temperatures dip and black ice forms. Let’s keep the roads safe for little goblins and grown-up monsters alike.

Weather Wardrobe Recommendations

This weekend calls for insulated jackets, hats, gloves, and waterproof boots. Costumes may need to be worn over coats or creatively adapted to keep kids warm without sacrificing their spooky look. Scarves and thermal socks are highly recommended—especially for longer trick-or-treat routes.

Regional Weather Trivia – Coldest Halloween in Ontario?

Did you know the coldest Halloween ever recorded in Ontario was -20.1°C in Armstrong, ON, in 1972? While we’re not quite hitting those frosty lows this year, the blend of flurries and freezing temps reminds us that winter is warming up its snow cannons.