Police Investigating Homicide on College Street; Public Asked for Tips — TB25043207

67-year-old man found deceased in Thunder Bay’s north end; investigators probing possible interrupted break-and-enter

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Thunder Bay — The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide in the city’s north end.

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 3:00 p.m. yesterday. A 67-year-old man was found deceased at a residence in the 100 block of College Street.

Police believe the incident may have resulted from an interrupted break-and-enter and say it does not appear to be targeted.

The investigation is ongoing under file TB25043207.

This is the seventh homicide in the Thunder Bay CMA in 2025.

How the Public Can Help

If you witness suspicious activity or find evidence of a break-in at your home, call 911 immediately .

Anyone with information, eyewitness accounts, or surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact TBPS at 807-684-1200 .

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.

Police say further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.