Boo! Halloween Weather Outlook for Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – Weather – It’s Halloween, and the weather looks to be mostly cooperative for those heading out tonight for trick-or-treating or spooky fun around the city.

As of this morning, it’s 5°C at the Thunder Bay Airport with light rain falling under mostly cloudy skies. Winds are light from the northeast, and visibility is good at 32 kilometres.

Here’s what you can expect through the day:

Fog patches are clearing, and skies will stay mainly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will pick up from the north at around 20 km/h by midday. The daytime high is expected to reach 6°C, so it’s a chilly but comfortable afternoon for any outdoor Halloween events.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of light flurries or rain showers late this evening and overnight. Winds ease off this evening, and temperatures will hover around plus 1°C — cool, but not freezing.

Looking ahead:

Saturday stays mostly cloudy with a few flurries early in the morning and a high near plus 5. Sunday brings more clouds with a high around 6°C, and showers could return Sunday night as temperatures hold near plus 4°C.

Halloween Safety Tips:

If you’re heading out with the kids tonight, here are a few reminders to keep everyone safe and visible:

Dress warm and visible — add reflective tape to costumes and carry flashlights or glow sticks.

Watch for icy patches — temperatures will dip close to freezing later tonight, so sidewalks may be slick in shaded areas.

Stay dry — a few light showers are possible, so a waterproof layer or umbrella is a good idea.

Travel in groups and stick to well-lit areas , especially when crossing roads.

For drivers — slow down and stay alert in residential neighbourhoods.

In summary:

A cool and mostly cloudy Halloween for Thunder Bay — with just a few scattered showers or flurries late tonight. Great conditions for trick-or-treaters — just bundle up, stay visible, and enjoy a fun, safe night!

This has been your Halloween Weather Outlook from the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk, proudly brought to you by Tbaytel — keeping you Connected to the North.

🎃 Happy Halloween, Thunder Bay! Stay safe and have a spook-tacular evening! 👻