2025 Wildfire Season Ends: No Active Fires in Northwest, Low Hazard Reported

Final update confirms a quiet finish for the Northwest Region; province records 643 fires and nearly 598,000 hectares burned. Off-season safety tips, FireRanger recruitment, and airspace rules for pilots and drone operators

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Published: October 31, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. CDT

Thunder Bay — Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) has issued its final fire situation update for the 2025 wildland fire season, confirming no new fires and no active fires in the Northwest Fire Region as of Friday afternoon. The wildland fire hazard is low across the region.

Northwest Region: Quiet Finish to the Season

New fires: None confirmed by the afternoon of Oct. 31

Active fires: Zero in the Northwest

Hazard level: Low region-wide

Residents can check local conditions anytime using the province’s Interactive Fire Map.

By the Numbers: Ontario’s 2025 Season (Apr. 1–Oct. 31)

643 wildland fires confirmed in Ontario’s Fire Region

597,654.5 hectares burned

With the season ending Oct. 31, provincial outdoor burning regulations are no longer in effect as of Nov. 1. Municipal bylaws still apply—check with your local fire department for any permits or restrictions inside city limits.

Off-Season Safety: FireSmart Starts Now

AFFES thanks frontline teams and partners for their work and urges residents to FireSmart their properties ahead of spring:

Clear eavestroughs, rooftops, decks and yards of leaves and woody debris

Maintain a fuel-free zone around structures

For more tips, visit Ontario.ca/FireSmart.

Hiring Alert: FireRanger Recruitment Opens Nov. 1

Thinking about joining next season’s crews? FireRanger recruitment for 2026 begins November 1. Details and application information: Ontario.ca/FireRanger.

Pilots & Drone Operators: Know the Airspace Rules

Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) 601.15 prohibit **all unauthorized aircraft—including drones—**from flying:

Within 5 nautical miles (NM) of a forest fire, or

Below 3,000 ft AGL over a fire

These restrictions are automatic (no NOTAM required). CARs 601.16 may add NOTAM-based limits—always check NOTAMs before flying near any wildfire area. Flying near fires endangers air crews and ground personnel and is illegal.

