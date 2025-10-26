The Most Iconic Players to Join MLS 

The American Major League Soccer currently ranks 12th in Opta’s latest rankings, its highest ever, and it’s easy to see why. Between sponsorships, improved competitiveness, World Cup momentum, and a growing younger audience, MLS is now more popular than ever. Even a Hungarian online casino once mentioned MLS. On the same resource you can find the entire list of online casino 2025.

However, none of these factors has been as influential as the influx of big-name signings. From pioneers like David Beckham and Thierry Henry to recent additions like Son Heung Min, Thomas Müller, and the inevitable Lionel Messi, the league’s star power is undeniable.

But career for career and influence for influence, who are the biggest stars to ever feature in Hollywood’s own league? Renowned author, Kornél Palásti, takes a look at the most iconic players to ever join the MLS.

7. Didier Dogba

As a Champions League winner, a 4-time Premier League champion, and a 2-time African Footballer of the Year, Drogba definitely ranks among the very best strikers to have ever played the game. And when he arrived at CF Montreal back in 2015, there was no debate that he was the biggest star to put on the shirt.

The best he could do with the team, though, was take them to the MLS Cup Eastern Conference Final. But then, his impact was unarguable, and his status as one of the most iconic players to play in the league is well-deserved. He inspired a new wave of fans, turning MLS games into must-watch events and making them a popular choice for fans who enjoy testing their predictions and finding the best odds.

6. Thierry Henry

Think Thierry Henry, and you can’t help but remember his blistering form in front of goal for both The Gunners, FC Barcelona, and the French National Team. He was a key figure for that Invincible Arsenal side in 2004, and he arrived at New York Red Bulls in 2010 as one of the few World Cup winners to play in the MLS.

Henry lit up the league from 2010 to 2014, scoring 51 goals and assisting a further 42 in 122 appearances. However, team success proved elusive, with NYRB only managing a Supporters’ Shield in that time. Nevertheless, Henry slots in effortlessly as one of the brightest and biggest stars to play in the US.

5. Ricardo Kaka

Best Remembered for his pure brand of football and that 2007 performance that earned him the highly coveted Balon d’Or, Kaka arrived in the MLS as one of three players with the award to play here. The former Real Madrid galactico signed for Orlando City SC in 2015 as the club’s first designated player.

He captained Orlando for three seasons, scoring and assisting a combined 46 goals and making the All-Star team all three seasons. Having also won the World Cup with Brazil, Kaka’s inclusion as one of the most iconic players to ever feature in the MLS is very well deserved.

4. Wayne Rooney

The English legend is often classified as one of the most complete players in his prime, but most notably, he was a poacher in front of the goal. When he moved to DC United in 2018, he was already the all-time top scorer for Manchester United and the Three Lions, with several team and personal honors under his belt. His impact at DC was instant, scoring 23 goals, assisting 14, and captaining the team to the playoffs.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan was the real definition of ‘aura’ throughout his career, and he certainly brought that quality with him to LA in 2017. Having played for European giants like FC Barcelona, Manchester United, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and PSG, his legacy was grounded, and his influence was never in doubt. His impact was always instant, and of course, the controversy wasn’t too far behind either.

Overall, Ibrahimovic may not have lifted the World Cup, Champions League, or Ballon d’Or, but his impact on the MLS was undeniable. Not only did he deliver iconic moments on the pitch, but he also boosted the league’s global appeal.

2. David Beckham

Before the arrival of Lionel Messi, David Beckham reigned supreme as the most popular, most loved, and most influential player to have played in the MLS. His legendary status at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and the England national team preceded him, and his impact in the league was undeniable, too.

According to Steve McClaren, Beckham’s former England manager, “He was a great player, he made the very most of his talents and that was through sheer hard work, professionalism, always doing extra on the training field. He inspired his teammates through his performances.”

But most importantly, he stands as one of the first real superstars to move to the Major League, and experts still point to him as the turning point for football in the US. He signed for LA Galaxy in 2007, contributed to an impressive 58 goals, and led the team to two MLS Cup triumphs. His influence lasted beyond his playing days, and he’s now the owner of MLS side Inter Miami, and played a key role in bringing Messi to the United States.

Messi

There’s a reason the MLS is currently enjoying an all-time surge in popularity, and it mainly has to do with the 8-time Balon d’Or winner and arguably the greatest to ever play the game.

His impact was already assured even before he stepped into the league, with former teammate Neymar saying, “I’m sure Leo is going to change the league in the United States. I think the league is going to be much more popular,” and it has been just that.

Beyond his influence in the league, Messi has been excellent for Inter Miami, raising the quality of the team instantly and attracting other world-class players to Miami. He already led them to the playoffs in his first season and qualified them for yet another this season, with bookmakers even suggesting they might go all the way this time.

Conclusion

With football reaching a new age of development, this new adoption by money heavy leagues like the MLS and Saudi Pro League is sure to change the game. Not-so-popular leagues can now promote their game by bringing in renowned names to help drive viewership and reputation. Thereby expanding their overall developmental rate and revenue generation.