PBR Playoffs Deliver Shocking Shakeup as Top Seeds Crumble in Vegas Showdown

VEGAS CHAOS: Top Seeds Toppled as Underdogs Buck Their Way Into PBR Semifinals

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – Grab your hats and hold onto your belt buckles, PBR fans—Las Vegas just gave us a playoff night for the ages!

The PBR Camping World Teams Championship blew wide open under the bright lights of T-Mobile Arena, with three of the top-seeded squads—Florida Freedom (No. 1), Austin Gamblers (No. 2), and Texas Rattlers (No. 3)—all getting bucked off the championship track in jaw-dropping upsets. The Missouri Thunder, Carolina Cowboys, and Arizona Ridge Riders came out swinging and never let up, booking their spots in Sunday’s semifinal showdown.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Texas Rattlers clawed back from the brink in the Last-Chance Game, knocking out both Florida and Austin to keep their title defense alive.

Let’s break it all down, PBR Nation.

🐂 Game 5: Arizona Ridge Riders Drop the Hammer on Texas

In a ride-packed, rope-tight duel, the Arizona Ridge Riders (24-13) delivered a four-ride flurry to drop the No. 3 Texas Rattlers 330.75–261.5 and punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Early on, Everton Natan da Silva and Eduardo Aparecido lit the fuse with back-to-back 86-point rides, giving Arizona a 172–0 edge that set the tone. Texas bit back with an 86.25 from Daniel Keeping, and Qynn Andersen delivered a slick 88.25 aboard Sour Patch, but it wasn’t enough.

Keyshawn Whitehorse broke Holy Roller wide open with 74.5, and the Riders slammed the door shut. They’re rolling hot into the final four.

🤠 Game 6: Carolina Cowboys Outlast the Gamblers in Gritty Rematch

In a revenge-fueled rematch of last year’s finals, the Carolina Cowboys (21-16) bucked all expectations and stomped the No. 2 Austin Gamblers 258.75–86.5.

The Cowboys started slow but hit stride late, with Clay Guiton racking up 87.5 on Cherry Shot and Jess Lockwood shaking loose an 83.75 despite a challenge. Then came Derek Kolbaba with the hammer—87.5 on Strapper to ice the win.

Dalton Kasel tried to rally the Gamblers with an 86.5 ride, but the rest of Austin’s lineup fell flat. Carolina now heads into the semis hunting their first team title.

⚡ Game 7: Missouri Thunder Shock No. 1 Florida with Four-Ride Barrage

What. A. Statement.

The Missouri Thunder (17-21), riding in as the No. 7 seed, unleashed a storm of rides to eliminate top-ranked Florida Freedom 349.25–268.75.

It started with Paulo Eduardo Rossetto’s clean 86.75 on Cookie, followed by solid work from Macaulie Leather (85.25), Maverick Smith (89), and Andrew Alvidrez (88.25). That’s four-for-four, folks.

Florida put up three scores—including a monster 92-point ride from MVP John Crimber on Man Hater—but it wasn’t enough. The Thunder didn’t just win, they dominated.

🐍 Game 8: Texas Rattlers Survive Last-Chance Showdown to Keep Title Dreams Alive

With everything on the line, the Texas Rattlers found their bite when it mattered most, defeating both Austin and Florida in the Last-Chance Game 265.75–89–88.75.

It was a blazing start, with Claudio Montanha Jr. posting 87.25 and Brady Fielder bringing down the house with a 90-point masterpiece on Blonde Bomber. Daniel Keeping, now 6-for-6 in his last outs, locked it down with 88.5 on Always Been Crazy.

Texas lives to ride another day—but they’ll have to earn every second of it from here on out.

🔥 What’s Next: Semifinal Matchups Set for Sunday

Buckle up for Championship Sunday as the final four teams clash for PBR gold:

No. 3 Texas Rattlers vs. No. 7 Missouri Thunder

No. 4 Arizona Ridge Riders vs. No. 5 Carolina Cowboys

With the big guns already bucked out, these underdogs are in the spotlight—and one will ride out of Vegas as champions.

📈 Night 2 Highlights & High Scores

Top Ride of the Night: John Crimber’s 92 on Man Hater

Highest Team Score: Missouri Thunder 349.25 points

Biggest Upset: Missouri over No. 1 Florida Freedom

Clutch Performer: Daniel Keeping – 6 straight rides in playoff pressure

Elite Bull: Man Hater – 45-point bull score, toughest of the night

🗓️ Final Day Action – Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1:45 p.m. PT

Thunder Bay PBR fans—get your snacks and settle in. Whether you’re Team Rattlers, Team Thunder, or riding with the Ridge Riders, this championship has more twists than a cranky bull in a steel chute.

One more ride. One more day. One team crowned king of the dirt.