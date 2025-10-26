Celebrating Indigenous Excellence: 33rd Annual NADF Business Awards Shine in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – Indigenous business excellence took centre stage at the 33rd Annual NADF Business Awards, hosted on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Delta Hotels Thunder Bay. Organized by the Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund (NADF) and Bearskin Airlines – A Division of Perimeter Aviation, the gala celebrated the power of Indigenous entrepreneurship to transform communities, economies, and futures across Northern Ontario.

More than 200 guests gathered to recognize the achievements of six remarkable individuals and partnerships whose businesses are not only thriving but also giving back to their communities. Since its inception in 1991, the NADF Awards have now honoured 205 recipients, building a powerful legacy of leadership, innovation, and impact.

Honouring Innovation, Dedication, and Cultural Leadership

This year’s awards spanned six key categories:

Partnership of the Year

Startup Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Excellence in Leadership

Business Excellence

The evening, emceed by the always-entertaining Brent “Mooselegs” Edwards, featured a special comedic performance by Indigenous comedian Howie Miller, adding humour and heart to an evening already rich with emotion and pride. Attendees enjoyed a three-course meal, inspiring success stories, and networking with changemakers from across the region.

Investing in the Future: NADF Community Care and Mikinaak Bursary Funds

Proceeds from the event supported the NADF Community Care Fund and the Mikinaak Bursary Fund for Indigenous students. Launched in April 2025, the Mikinaak Bursary has already helped six students pursue post-secondary education. These programs aim to break financial barriers and create pathways to leadership and prosperity for the next generation.

Meet the 2025 NADF Award Recipients

🏆 Partnership of the Year

Clean Cut Contracting – Ryan Besiallon (Mississauga First Nation) & Diane Pearson, Matheson, ON

Sponsored by: Ontario Power Generation

More than just a business, Clean Cut Contracting is a partnership built on mutual respect, skill, and a shared commitment to community. Ryan leads with construction experience and field operations, while Diane manages strategic planning and finances. In just over two years, they’ve delivered major infrastructure projects across Northern Ontario—and they give back through community sponsorships and local hiring.

🚀 Start-Up Business of the Year

Craig Hyat (Fort William First Nation), Owner, Rainy Lake Electrical – Fort Frances, ON

Sponsored by: TD Bank

From humble beginnings to major government contracts, Craig Hyat turned his vision into reality with Rainy Lake Electrical, a 100% Indigenous-owned business. A one-man operation, Craig juggled every role in the business’s first year, earning trust through quality work and community commitment. His company now supports regional infrastructure while giving back through sports sponsorships and local engagement.

🌱 Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Jessica Mamakeesick (Robinson), Keewaywin First Nation – Mamakeesick Roots, Thunder Bay, ON

Sponsored by: Neegani Investment Management Inc.

A rising star in Indigenous art and business, Jessica Mamakeesick transformed a dream into Mamakeesick Roots, a thriving creative business celebrating Indigenous culture through artwork, apparel, and national collaborations. Her shop at Goods & Co. Market is a hub for culture and creativity. She mentors youth, donates paint kits for wellness programs, and inspires others to embrace their roots with pride.

☕ Small Business of the Year

Janet Fletcher, Moose Cree First Nation – Coffee and Catering Services, Smooth Rock Falls, ON

After a back injury ended her trades career, Janet Fletcher pivoted to launch a mobile catering company that now serves events across Northern Ontario. Known for feeding 150 people during a blackout, Janet’s grit and skill have made Coffee and Catering Services a staple in the region. She continues her family’s entrepreneurial legacy, building bridges through food and community.

🌟 Excellence in Leadership

Jacob Dockstator, Oneida of the Thames Nation – Executive Director, Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord

Sponsored by: Hydro One

With degrees in Indigenous Studies, Law, and Business, Jacob Dockstator leads the Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord, advancing Indigenous-led development. Under his guidance, the Accord has secured over $39 million in funding for housing, training, and employment programs. A recognized leader and award-winning filmmaker, Jacob is building sustainable futures and empowering local talent across the North.

🏗️ Business Excellence

Kateri Banning, Fort William First Nation – MarKat Construction & Electrical Services

Sponsored by: Bearskin Airlines – A Division of Perimeter Aviation

A powerhouse in the trades, Kateri Banning built MarKat Construction into a 100% Indigenous-owned company with over 20 employees serving remote First Nations across Northwestern Ontario. From building homes to launching a $12,000 annual trades bursary, Kateri is focused on uplifting youth, supporting community infrastructure, and leading by example with heart and vision.

Uplifting Communities, Empowering Futures

“Bearskin Airlines has been proud to support the NADF Awards for over three decades. These events celebrate the trailblazers who are building a more connected and prosperous Northern Ontario.”

— Carlos Castillo, VP Northern Division, Perimeter Aviation

About NADF

Founded in 1984, the Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund (NADF) is a not-for-profit Indigenous Financial Institution offering loans, grants, and business advisory services to entrepreneurs across Treaty 9, Treaty 5 (Ontario), Treaty 3, and Robinson-Superior 1850 territories. NADF helps Indigenous businesses grow, thrive, and drive community well-being.

About Bearskin Airlines

A division of Perimeter Aviation, Bearskin Airlines is one of Canada’s largest regional carriers, providing scheduled service, charters, cargo, and medevac support across Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario since 1960.