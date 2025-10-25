Ontario Far North Weather Outlook for October 25 2025

Good morning to our listeners across the Far North!

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – From the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk, here’s your weekend forecast for Saturday, October 25th through Monday, October 27th, covering Marten Falls (Ogoki Post), Sandy Lake, Bearskin Lake, Fort Severn, and Attawapiskat.

Let’s begin in Marten Falls and the Ogoki region — a chilly but bright morning with light winds and some patchy fog early on. Expect mainly sunny skies today and a high near 7 degrees. Tonight, clear and calm with a low around minus 2.

In Sandy Lake and Bearskin Lake, expect a mix of sun and cloud today, with winds from the southwest around 15 kilometres an hour and afternoon highs near 8 degrees. Tonight, skies remain mostly clear, and temperatures dip to about minus 3 — so a cold but quiet night ahead.

Up north in Fort Severn (Wasaho Cree Nation), a cooler and breezy pattern continues off Hudson Bay. Expect mainly cloudy skies today with a few flurries possible off the coast. Winds from the northwest around 30 gusting to 50 kilometres an hour, and a high near plus 1. Tonight, clearing skies but chilly — dropping to minus 5 with a lingering wind chill.

And for Attawapiskat, a mostly cloudy day ahead with a few sunny breaks this afternoon. Winds light from the northwest and a high near 3 degrees. Tonight, clear periods and a low around minus 4.

Looking ahead — Sunday and Monday bring generally fair weather for most Far North communities: expect sunny to partly cloudy skies, light winds, and daytime highs between 5 and 9 degrees. Nights remain chilly, with lows between minus 4 and minus 7.

🎙️ In summary: A quiet and cool weekend across Northern Ontario — perfect for travel between communities, outdoor harvesting, or just enjoying the sunshine after a cool start to fall. That’s your Far North Ontario Weekend Weather Update, from the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk, powered by North Star Air — keeping you connected from Marten Falls to Fort Severn, and across all of Northern Ontario.