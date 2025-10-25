Early Morning Fire on Vienna Street Prompts Swift Response from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue

Early Morning Blaze Contained on Vienna Street: Smoke Alarms Key to Safe Escape

THUNDER BAY – In the early hours of October 25, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded swiftly to a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Vienna Street, where working smoke alarms played a critical role in ensuring the safety of the home’s occupants.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., multiple fire units were dispatched following reports of heavy smoke and visible flames at a detached residential home. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building already fully involved, with flames threatening to spread to neighbouring structures.

Thanks to functioning smoke detectors, all occupants had been safely evacuated before fire crews arrived on scene.

Major Response Mobilized

A total of six pumpers, one aerial ladder, and one command unit were mobilized to battle the blaze. Crews quickly launched aggressive fire suppression efforts both inside and outside the structure, working to contain the fire and protect nearby homes.

The fire was declared under control by 5:30 a.m., with crews remaining on-site afterward to monitor for hotspots and ensure full containment.

No Injuries, Investigation Underway

No injuries were reported, and the full extent of the damage is still being assessed. The Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Investigation Unit is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire Department Issues Safety Reminder

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding all residents of the importance of fire safety in the home:

Ensure smoke alarms are installed on every level of your home and outside all sleeping areas.

Test alarms monthly and replace batteries as needed.

Practice a home escape plan with all household members to ensure everyone knows what to do in case of emergency.