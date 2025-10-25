ABPA Re-elects Board Members at 2025 AGM, Cements Support for Procurement Navigator Initiative

October 24, 2025 – Robinson-Superior Treaty, Fort William First Nation Territory, Thunder Bay, Ontario: The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association (ABPA) concluded its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) this week, solidifying its leadership and formally endorsing a key strategic initiative.

At the meeting, ABPA members re-elected Rachael Paquette and Antonio (Tony) Marinaro to the Board of Directors for two-year terms. The election ensures experienced leadership remains as the association launches its new Procurement Navigator Initiative, Project Anishnawbe Kendaaswin (Knowledge).

“The re-election of Rachael and Tony brings crucial continuity and expertise to our board,” said Jason Rasevych, ABPA President. “Their leadership is invaluable as we embark on Project Anishnawbe Kendaaswin, a vital, Indigenous-led solution to connect our businesses with federal opportunities and dismantle the systemic barriers they face.”

The AGM included the presentation of financial statements and other association business. The central focus, however, was the formal endorsement of Project Anishnawbe Kendaaswin. The initiative is designed to address the persistent implementation gap in the Government of Canada’s 5% Indigenous procurement mandate. The project’s goal is to build the capacity of Anishnawbe-owned businesses in Northern Ontario to secure federal contracts through a model built on three pillars: a one-on-one Navigator Service, capacity building workshops, and ecosystem linkages to connect suppliers with federal buyers.

Re-Elected Board Member Biographies

Rachael Paquette Rachael Paquette is a co-founder and Vice-President of the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association. She is a member of Mishkeegogamang First Nation and was born in Sioux Lookout and raised in Northwestern Ontario. A lawyer and partner at Paquette & Associates, her practice focuses on representing and advocating for public institutions, particularly in human resources, labour relations, and governance. Ms. Paquette holds a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the University of Manitoba.

Antonio (Tony) Marinaro Tony Marinaro serves as a Director on the ABPA board and is a member of Naicatchewenin First Nation (Saulteux/Ojibwe). He is the CEO of Debwe Consulting, a 100% Aboriginal-owned firm. With over 25 years of experience in First Nations Governance, Management, and Economic Development, Mr. Marinaro has a proven track record of developing joint venture partnerships and working with First Nations, industry, and all levels of government to create sustainable projects.