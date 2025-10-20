Winnipeg Police Community Notification on Sheldon Nelson FLETT

Community Notification

Winnipeg – NEWS – The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) is a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.MIHRSOU today provides information regarding Sheldon Nelson FLETT, 30 years of age, a convicted sex offender who is considered a high risk to re‑offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner against females, both youth and adults.

FLETT was released from the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre, Manitoba on October 20, 2025, after serving a portion of his sentence for convictions for Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, Identity Fraud, and fail to comply with court orders.

FLETT is expected to take up residence in Winnipeg.

Upon release, FLETT will be subject to probation orders until October 2026 and a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

FLETT has a history of sexual and violent offences and numerous breaches of probation (24) and recognizance orders.Although he participated in some treatment programming in the past, FLETT is still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner.All female youth and adults are at risk.

This information is provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves. Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Mr. FLETT will not be tolerated

Name: Sheldon Nelson FLETT

DOB:1994-11-25

Height: 178cm (5’8”)

Weight: 85 kg (187 lbs)

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Indigenous

Tattoos:

Right Wrist – Bandana

Right Forearm – Roman Numerals “VI” “XIX” “II”

Right Forearm – “S”

Left Forearm – 3 Roses “LIS”

Right Hand – 5 wrapped around a star

Marks:

Left Cheek – Scar

Right middle finger – Amputated

If you have any information regarding FLETT, and wish to speak directly to a police officer, please call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) at (431) 489-8056 or contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-2222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.

Background information:

Sheldon Nelson FLETT is a 30-year-old male with a lengthy criminal record including convictions for Sexual Assault, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Uttering Threats (2 counts), Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (2 counts), Carry Concealed Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition and numerous breaches of probation (24 counts) and recognizance.

FLETT’s sexual (and non-sexual violence) has been exacerbated by his use of illegal drugs and intoxicants.

On September 18, 2020, FLETT was convicted of a violent sexual assault against a 16-year-old victim, while threatening to kill the victim and her son.He received a sentence of 2 years less a day and 3 years probation in addition to pre-sentence custody credit of 3 years and 27 days.

FLETT was convicted of Aggravated Assault, in September 2014 where he and another person assaulted the victim with multiple kicks to the face, resulting in a brain bleed.

On June 4, 2024, FLETT was convicted of Uttering Threats and 4 counts of breach probation, receiving a sentence of 1 day in addition to pre-sentence custody credit of 353 days, and 18 months probation.

FLETT was convicted March 4, 2025, in relation to two separate incidents. The first occurred on November 26, 2024, in which FLETT was carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – a pruning saw, in addition to 2 meth pipes. For the weapon offence, he received a sentence of 6 months consecutive and 1 year probation in addition to pre-sentence custody credit of 96 days. He received a sentence of 24 days concurrent and 1 year probation on 3 of the breach probation offences and 4 months concurrent and one-year supervised probation on the other breach of probation conviction.

The second incident occurred on December 31, 2024, in which FLETT was in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – a can of bear spray, while in the presence of a female youth contrary to a probation order and providing a false name to police. He received a sentence of 2 months consecutive and 1 year probation for the possession of a weapon offence, one month concurrent and 1 year probation for the breach court order offence and 4 months concurrent and 1 year probation for the offence of identity fraud.

While incarcerated, FLETT participated in some sex offender programming but is still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner against all females, both youth and adults.

If you have information about Mr. FLETT, please call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (431) 489-8056. You may also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.For media inquiries, please contact the Winnipeg Police Service Public Information Officer at (204) 986-3061.