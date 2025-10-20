Winnipeg Crime Update: Arrest in $19K Designer Sunglass Theft Spree

Property Crime Unit links five incidents at Portage Avenue retailer; suspect faces multiple Criminal Code charges and remains in custody

Content note: Information below involves crime and may be distressing. Please consider your well-being before reading.

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Property Crime Unit has arrested a suspect in connection with a string of designer-sunglass thefts totalling more than $19,000 from a retailer in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue.

Investigators say five thefts occurred over eight days in early October:

Oct. 1: 8 pairs stolen — $3,403

Oct. 2: 8 pairs stolen — $3,795

Oct. 5: 4 pairs stolen — $2,000

Oct. 6: 8 pairs stolen — $4,340

Oct. 8: 12 pairs stolen — $5,500

Following the investigation, police identified Nicholas Devon CHASTELLAINE, 26, as a suspect. On Oct. 17, 2025, at 12:00 p.m., members of the Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit (while working an unrelated file) arrested CHASTELLAINE at a residence in the 600 block of Toronto Street. He was detained in custody.

Charges Laid

Theft Over $5,000 (Criminal Code s.334(a) )

Theft Under $5,000 ×4 (Criminal Code s.334(b) )

Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order ×2 (Criminal Code s.145(5)(a) )

Fail to Comply with Probation Order ×5 (Criminal Code s.733.1(1))

Note: Police say identities are not released until charges are sworn before the court.

What the Charges Mean & Possible Penalties (on conviction)

Theft Over $5,000 — s.334(a)

Indictable offence ; maximum penalty 10 years’ imprisonment .

Courts may also impose restitution orders requiring repayment to victims and probation with conditions (e.g., no-go to the store, keep the peace).

Theft Under $5,000 — s.334(b)

Hybrid offence (Crown can proceed indictably or by summary ).

Indictable max: 2 years’ imprisonment .

Summary max: up to 2 years less a day and/or a fine (at the court’s discretion), plus potential restitution and probation.

Fail to Comply with Release Order — s.145(5)(a)

Hybrid offence.

Indictable max: 2 years’ imprisonment .

Summary max: up to 2 years less a day .

Judges commonly add no-contact/no-go terms or tighter supervision conditions on future releases.

Fail to Comply with Probation — s.733.1(1)

Hybrid offence.

Indictable max: 2 years’ imprisonment .

Summary max: up to 18 months’ imprisonment.

Breaching probation can also result in new probation terms, additional restitution, or community-based conditions.

Important: Sentences depend on the facts, criminal history, aggravating/mitigating factors, and any guilty plea. Courts consider restitution for retailers in property-crime cases.

Anyone with additional information can contact the WPS or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). NetNewsLedger will update this story as court information becomes available.