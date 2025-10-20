Thunder Bay Weather Outlook – Monday, October 20, 2025

🌦️ A cool, damp start to the week as a low-pressure system tracks across Northern Ontario, bringing periods of rain and brisk winds

Current Conditions – 6:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay Airport

Temperature: 2.0°C

Condition: Partly Cloudy

Pressure: 101.0 kPa (Rising)

Dew Point: 1.1°C

Humidity: 94%

Wind: WSW 6 km/h

Visibility: 24 km

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A chilly morning under partly cloudy skies greets Thunder Bay as a developing system approaches from the west. Temperatures will climb slowly through the morning, with cloud cover increasing and rain arriving later in the day.

A transitional weather pattern is in full swing for Thunder Bay. After a mild and dry stretch, a strong low-pressure system brings two days of steady rain, gusty easterly winds, and a noticeable temperature drop by midweek. The latter half of the week looks cooler but more stable, with clearing conditions and seasonal highs near 6–8°C by Thursday.

🌡 4-Day Temperature and Precipitation Summary

Date Forecast High Low Rain/Snow Potential Wind Mon 20 Oct Increasing cloud, rain late 9°C 8°C 🌧️ 10–15 mm E 20–40 km/h Tue 21 Oct Rain continues 7°C 3°C 🌧️ 5–10 mm NE 20–40 km/h Wed 22 Oct Cloudy, scattered showers 7°C -1°C 🌦️ 30–40% NW 20 km/h Thu 23 Oct Mix of sun and cloud 8°C -2°C ☀️ Mostly dry Light

Today – Monday, October 20

Expect a mix of sun and cloud early, but skies will quickly thicken as moisture from the approaching low arrives.

Chance of Showers: 40% by early afternoon

Rain Begins: Late this afternoon

Wind: Becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon

High: 9°C

UV Index: 2 or low

By late day, periods of rain will become steady, marking the start of a soggy couple of days across Northwestern Ontario.

Tonight

Rain will continue through the evening and overnight hours.

Rainfall: 10–15 mm possible

Wind: Southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40, easing after midnight

Temperature: Steady near 8°C

The evening will feel damp and cool, but temperatures will remain above freezing overnight.

Tuesday, October 21

More rain is expected throughout the day as the low-pressure system lingers over the Great Lakes region.

Rainfall: Additional 5–10 mm

Wind: Becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon

Temperature: Steady near 7°C

UV Index: 1 or low

The combination of persistent rain and a northeast breeze will make it feel colder than the thermometer reads.

Tuesday Night

Weather: Cloudy with a 60% chance of lingering showers.

Low: +3°C

Showers taper off gradually overnight as cooler air starts to filter in behind the departing system.

Wednesday, October 22

Cloudy skies remain dominant through midweek.

Weather: Overcast with a 40% chance of scattered showers.

High: 7°C

By evening, temperatures will begin to drop, and a few flurries could mix in as cooler air settles over the Lake Superior basin.

Wednesday Night

Weather: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries.

Low: -1°C

🧤 Local Impact Notes