Thunder Bay Weather Outlook – Monday, October 20, 2025

🌦️ A cool, damp start to the week as a low-pressure system tracks across Northern Ontario, bringing periods of rain and brisk winds
Current Conditions – 6:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay Airport
-
Temperature: 2.0°C
-
Condition: Partly Cloudy
-
Pressure: 101.0 kPa (Rising)
-
Dew Point: 1.1°C
-
Humidity: 94%
-
Wind: WSW 6 km/h
-
Visibility: 24 km
Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A chilly morning under partly cloudy skies greets Thunder Bay as a developing system approaches from the west. Temperatures will climb slowly through the morning, with cloud cover increasing and rain arriving later in the day.
A transitional weather pattern is in full swing for Thunder Bay. After a mild and dry stretch, a strong low-pressure system brings two days of steady rain, gusty easterly winds, and a noticeable temperature drop by midweek. The latter half of the week looks cooler but more stable, with clearing conditions and seasonal highs near 6–8°C by Thursday.
🌡 4-Day Temperature and Precipitation Summary
|Date
|Forecast
|High
|Low
|Rain/Snow Potential
|Wind
|Mon 20 Oct
|Increasing cloud, rain late
|9°C
|8°C
|🌧️ 10–15 mm
|E 20–40 km/h
|Tue 21 Oct
|Rain continues
|7°C
|3°C
|🌧️ 5–10 mm
|NE 20–40 km/h
|Wed 22 Oct
|Cloudy, scattered showers
|7°C
|-1°C
|🌦️ 30–40%
|NW 20 km/h
|Thu 23 Oct
|Mix of sun and cloud
|8°C
|-2°C
|☀️ Mostly dry
|Light
Today – Monday, October 20
Expect a mix of sun and cloud early, but skies will quickly thicken as moisture from the approaching low arrives.
-
Chance of Showers: 40% by early afternoon
-
Rain Begins: Late this afternoon
-
Wind: Becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon
-
High: 9°C
-
UV Index: 2 or low
By late day, periods of rain will become steady, marking the start of a soggy couple of days across Northwestern Ontario.
Tonight
Rain will continue through the evening and overnight hours.
-
Rainfall: 10–15 mm possible
-
Wind: Southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40, easing after midnight
-
Temperature: Steady near 8°C
The evening will feel damp and cool, but temperatures will remain above freezing overnight.
Tuesday, October 21
More rain is expected throughout the day as the low-pressure system lingers over the Great Lakes region.
-
Rainfall: Additional 5–10 mm
-
Wind: Becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon
-
Temperature: Steady near 7°C
-
UV Index: 1 or low
The combination of persistent rain and a northeast breeze will make it feel colder than the thermometer reads.
Tuesday Night
-
Weather: Cloudy with a 60% chance of lingering showers.
-
Low: +3°C
Showers taper off gradually overnight as cooler air starts to filter in behind the departing system.
Wednesday, October 22
Cloudy skies remain dominant through midweek.
-
Weather: Overcast with a 40% chance of scattered showers.
-
High: 7°C
By evening, temperatures will begin to drop, and a few flurries could mix in as cooler air settles over the Lake Superior basin.
Wednesday Night
-
Weather: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries.
-
Low: -1°C
🧤 Local Impact Notes
-
Travel: Wet roads and reduced visibility today and Tuesday — allow extra time for commutes.
-
Outdoor activities: Monday evening and Tuesday are not ideal — expect steady rain and gusty winds.
-
Heating needs: Cooler mornings midweek may bring the first furnace start-ups for many homes.
-
Snow potential: A brief mix of rain and flurries is possible Wednesday night, though accumulation is unlikely in town.