Soft2Bet’s Social Impact Playbook: How Purpose Powers Progress

Every company talks about growth. Some talk about tech. But real progress also shows in the lives you touch. Soft2Bet has quietly made social responsibility part of its DNA. In this piece, we’ll look at how the brand gives back — through its foundation, causes, staff culture, and vision ahead. Let’s walk that path together.

Backing Change Through Foundations & Funds

Soft2Bet doesn’t just donate; it structures its giving for long‑term impact. Through the Soft2Bet Foundation, the company supports causes from education to humanitarian aid. Importantly, it also runs an Innovation Fund, backing startups with social ambitions. Meanwhile, Soft2Bet supports the Yael Foundation, which focuses on children’s education and welfare. In Malta and beyond, this framework makes social impact part of everyday business — not just a side effort.

Inside the Impact: What Soft2Bet Supports

Soft2Bet’s social contributions cover many fronts. In 2024, Soft2Bet contributed over €821,000 to seven non‑governmental organisations and partnered with 34 others. Its teams also led nine community projects — from blood donation events and breast cancer awareness campaigns to hands-on cleanups that brought people together for a good cause.

Here are some of the areas where Soft2Bet directs support:

Healthcare and children’s hospitals

Education and scholarships

Mental health support

Disaster recovery aid

Local community development

Because the causes come from many voices — employees, partners, community feedback — the list evolves. What stays consistent is the intention: help where help is needed.

Culture of Giving Across Teams

Giving doesn’t live at the top only — Soft2Bet’s teams across all offices make it real. Inside this culture, three patterns stand out:

Employee‑Led Projects

Staff propose causes, pitch them internally, then lead or support them. It might start as a small idea — say, a food bank drive — and then grow into a larger company effort.

Global Meets Local

When Soft2Bet takes part in big initiatives — charity games, fundraisers at conferences — the outcomes do more than make headlines. The funds raised are routed back to local, targeted causes. So the reach is global, but the benefit is personal and immediate.

Matching & Support

Soft2Bet matches staff donations, provides time off or resources for volunteer-days, and sometimes covers logistics. It’s not just about giving money — it’s about enabling action. That blend of freedom and support makes the giving culture real.

​​Structured Giving: Yael Foundation & Innovation Fund

Soft2Bet channels its giving in two clear pillars. The Yael Foundation, co‑founded by Uri and Yael Poliavich, supports Jewish education globally — today its programs span 37 countries and reach over 13,500 young people annually. Meanwhile, through Soft2Bet Invest (its iGaming Innovation Fund), the company has committed a €50 million resource pool, investing between €500,000 and €1 million per project into innovative iGaming and casual gaming ventures.

Awards, Recognition & Forward Vision

Soft2Bet’s commitment to doing things right hasn’t gone under the radar. Over the past few years, the company has picked up several major industry awards — not just for its tech, but for how it runs the business. In 2025, at the Global Gaming EMEA awards, it took home Platform Provider of the Year and Product Launch of the Year, thanks to its MEGA solution making waves across the sector. Leadership often emphasizes purpose together with growth. As CEO Uri Poliavich put it: “I remember the feeling of hunger the most, not just hunger as a kid, but hunger to change your life.”

Looking ahead, Soft2Bet aims to expand its social reach as it enters new markets. It’s not just seeking profit — it’s planning progress.