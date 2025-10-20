Chapleau Drug Bust: Cocaine and Fentanyl Seized; Two Suspects Charged

NAPS Intelligence Unit leads warrant with ERT and OPP support; ~$10,000 in drugs seized

CHAPLEAU, ON — Two suspects are facing trafficking charges after police seized suspected cocaine and fentanyl during a search warrant at a Chapleau residence on Thursday, October 16.

The operation was conducted by the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the NAPS Emergency Response Team and the OPP Chapleau detachment. Officers say they located drug-trafficking paraphernalia along with the substances. The estimated street value of the seizure is approximately $10,000 (CAD).

Police identified two suspects—one found inside the residence and a second located nearby. Both were arrested without incident.

Charges

A 32-year-old Chapleau woman is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

A 36-year-old Chapleau man is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Both accused were released with conditions and have future court dates. Police note that an accused’s identity is withheld until charges are sworn before the courts.

Anyone with information related to drug activity in the Chapleau area can contact NAPS or the OPP, or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).