🌦 Northwestern Ontario Weather Outlook

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – A broad low-pressure system tracking east across the Prairies and into Northern Ontario will bring a period of rain, cloud, and gusty winds across much of Northwestern Ontario to start the new week.

As the system departs, cooler and drier air returns midweek with the potential for patchy frost and even a few flurries inland from Lake Superior.

🌡 Regional Trend Summary

A mild air mass continues to hold over Northwestern Ontario, but a strong autumn frontal system will bring widespread rain through Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Rainfall totals: 10–25 mm possible across most of the region.

Temperatures: Highs between 9–16°C early week; cooling to 7–10°C by Thursday.

Winds: Gusty at times from the south and east (30–50 km/h) ahead of the front, then turning northwesterly and cooler midweek.

Late in the week, expect clearer skies, light winds, and near-seasonal temperatures, with frost possible in low-lying inland areas.

🧭 4-Day Forecast Snapshot

Location Mon 20 Oct Tue 21 Oct Wed 22 Oct Thu 23 Oct Thunder Bay Rain developing, high 9°C Rain, high 7°C Cloudy 7°C Partly cloudy 8°C Dryden Cloudy 14°C Showers, high 11°C Cloudy 8°C Sunny 11°C Fort Frances Mix of sun & cloud 15°C Rain 13°C Showers 15°C Clear 10°C Kenora Mix of sun & cloud 14°C Rain 12°C Cloudy 16°C Partly cloudy 9°C

Regional Weather Outlook

🌡 Thunder Bay

Current Conditions (6:00 AM EDT):

Temperature: 2°C

Condition: Partly Cloudy

Pressure: 101.0 kPa (Rising)

Wind: WSW 6 km/h

Humidity: 94%

Today: A mix of sun and cloud early, with showers developing this afternoon. Rain begins late in the day as winds shift east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9°C.

Tonight: Periods of rain continue, 10–15 mm expected. Low 8°C.

Tuesday: Continued rain, 5–10 mm additional. Breezy from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7°C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High 7°C, low -1°C.

Outlook: Clearing late week, with daytime highs near seasonal at 8°C.

Summary: A damp, cool start to the week with 15–25 mm of rainfall expected before drying out Wednesday.

🌧 Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Current Conditions (6:00 AM CDT):

Temperature: 4.8°C

Condition: Cloudy

Pressure: 102.9 kPa

Wind: S 4 km/h

Humidity: 92%

Today: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High 14°C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, fog patches forming late. Low +4°C.

Tuesday: Increasing cloud with rain developing by late morning. Southeast winds gusting to 40 km/h. High 11°C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 8°C, low +2°C.

Thursday: Clearing and seasonal. High 11°C.

Summary: Intermittent rain will persist through midweek with mild temperatures before cooler, drier air arrives late Wednesday.

🌦 Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Current Conditions (6:00 AM CDT):

Temperature: 5.4°C

Condition: Cloudy

Pressure: 102.9 kPa

Wind: SSE 7 km/h

Humidity: 90%

Today: A mix of sun and cloud, slight chance of morning showers. High 14°C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, fog patches developing. Low +5°C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers developing late morning. High 12°C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High 16°C, low +7°C.

Thursday: Turning drier and cooler. High 9°C.

Summary: Another unsettled spell begins Tuesday with scattered rain showers, followed by milder weather Wednesday before cooling down to seasonal temperatures by Thursday.

🌦 Fort Frances

Current Conditions (6:00 AM CDT):

Temperature: 6°C (estimated, light cloud observed regionally)

Pressure: 102.8 kPa

Wind: SE 10 km/h

Humidity: 88%

Today: Cloudy with patchy morning fog, then a mix of sun and cloud. High 15°C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with fog patches forming. Low +5°C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain developing by midday. High 13°C.

Wednesday: Showers likely (60%) through the day. High 15°C, low +6°C.

Thursday: Clearing skies, turning cooler. High 10°C.

Summary: A calm, mild start gives way to rain and cloud midweek, with cooler, drier weather returning late in the week.

🧤 Travel & Outdoor Advisory

Road travel: Wet, slippery surfaces likely through Tuesday due to widespread showers.

Boaters & hunters: Gusty winds (up to 50 km/h) and rain will make conditions rough on area lakes through midweek.

Temperature shift: Expect cooler mornings and near-freezing overnight lows by midweek — plan gear accordingly.

📰 Summary

After a tranquil start, Northwestern Ontario’s weather turns unsettled as a fall storm system spreads rain and gusty windsthrough the region. The heaviest precipitation will fall late Monday through Tuesday, tapering Wednesday. By Thursday, skies brighten with seasonably cool air returning — a reminder that late October’s chill is never far away.