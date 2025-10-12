Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn) Weather Outlook – Sunday, October 12, 2025

🌧️ Wet and windy Thanksgiving system moves through the Far North — temperatures tumble midweek as fall meets early winter

WASAHO CREE NATION / Fort Severn – Weather – The weather across Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn) is turning unsettled as a strong low-pressure system pushes across northern Ontario. After a mild, cloudy morning near 11°C, periods of rain will move in by midday, continuing through Thanksgiving Monday before colder, windier conditions settle in Tuesday.

This storm will bring gusty winds up to 60 km/h, rain totals near 20 mm, and the season’s first mix of rain and wet snow by Tuesday morning.

Current Conditions (as of 7:00 AM EDT – Fort Severn Airport)

Temperature: 10.5°C

Dew Point: 6.2°C

Humidity: 75%

Wind: South 22 km/h, gusting to 35 km/h

Pressure: 100.3 kPa

Condition: Cloudy

Visibility: 16 km

Sunday, October 12 Forecast

Morning: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers late this morning.

Afternoon: Periods of rain beginning near noon (amount near 5 mm).

Wind: Southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

High: 12°C

UV Index: 1 (low)

Tonight

Evening: Rain ending, then a few lingering showers.

Overnight: Rain redeveloping before morning (amount 5 mm).

Wind: Southwest 20 km/h becoming southeast 20 km/h after midnight.

Low: 11°C

🌧️ Monday, October 13 – Thanksgiving Day

Rain ending late in the afternoon, then cloudy with a few showers possible.

Rainfall Amount: 10–15 mm.

Wind: Southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 , becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 near noon.

High: 15°C

UV Index: 1 (low)

Monday Night:

Periods of rain.

Low: +3°C

🌨️ Tuesday, October 14

Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain or snow.

Windy and cooler.

High: +4°C

Tuesday Night:

Clearing.

Low: 0°C

☀️ Wednesday, October 15

Sunny and calm.

High: +8°C

Wednesday Night:

Cloudy periods.

Low: +1°C

🌬️ Weather Highlights

Today: Rain spreads into the area by midday with gusty southwest winds up to 50 km/h. Afternoon temperatures near 12°C — mild but damp conditions.

Thanksgiving Monday: A strong system sweeps through with heavy rain and strong winds , gusting to 60 km/h . Temperatures fall sharply by evening.

Tuesday: Windy and cold , with a chance of the first wet snowflakes of the season. Travel conditions may become challenging for fly-in operations and local travel.

Wednesday: A return to clear and crisp fall weather — sunshine and calmer winds expected.



🍁 5-Day Summary

Day Conditions High / Low Chance of Precip Wind Gusts Sun 12 Cloudy, rain developing 12°C / 11°C 60% 50 km/h (SW) Mon 13 Rain, windy, falling temps 15°C / +3°C 80% 60 km/h (SW) Tue 14 Cloudy, rain or snow +4°C / 0°C 40% 50 km/h (NW) Wed 15 Sunny, calmer +8°C / +1°C 0% Light Thu 16 Mix of sun and cloud +6°C / 0°C 20% Light

🌾 Thanksgiving Outlook

The long weekend brings typical northern volatility — mild and rainy Sunday and Monday, followed by strong winds and cold air as the front departs. Expect a raw, blustery Thanksgiving Monday and a brisk Tuesday before the calm of midweek sunshine returns.

A windy and wet Thanksgiving system sweeps across Wasaho Cree Nation today and Monday — cooler, calmer, and sunnier conditions return by midweek. – NetNewsLedger Weather Desk