Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn) Weather Outlook – Sunday, October 12, 2025

🌧️ Wet and windy Thanksgiving system moves through the Far North — temperatures tumble midweek as fall meets early winter
WASAHO CREE NATION / Fort Severn – Weather – The weather across Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn) is turning unsettled as a strong low-pressure system pushes across northern Ontario. After a mild, cloudy morning near 11°C, periods of rain will move in by midday, continuing through Thanksgiving Monday before colder, windier conditions settle in Tuesday.
This storm will bring gusty winds up to 60 km/h, rain totals near 20 mm, and the season’s first mix of rain and wet snow by Tuesday morning.
Current Conditions (as of 7:00 AM EDT – Fort Severn Airport)
-
Temperature: 10.5°C
-
Dew Point: 6.2°C
-
Humidity: 75%
-
Wind: South 22 km/h, gusting to 35 km/h
-
Pressure: 100.3 kPa
-
Condition: Cloudy
-
Visibility: 16 km
Sunday, October 12 Forecast
-
Morning: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers late this morning.
-
Afternoon: Periods of rain beginning near noon (amount near 5 mm).
-
Wind: Southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.
-
High: 12°C
-
UV Index: 1 (low)
Tonight
-
Evening: Rain ending, then a few lingering showers.
-
Overnight: Rain redeveloping before morning (amount 5 mm).
-
Wind: Southwest 20 km/h becoming southeast 20 km/h after midnight.
-
Low: 11°C
🌧️ Monday, October 13 – Thanksgiving Day
-
Rain ending late in the afternoon, then cloudy with a few showers possible.
-
Rainfall Amount: 10–15 mm.
-
Wind: Southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 near noon.
-
High: 15°C
-
UV Index: 1 (low)
Monday Night:
-
Periods of rain.
-
Low: +3°C
🌨️ Tuesday, October 14
-
Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain or snow.
-
Windy and cooler.
-
High: +4°C
Tuesday Night:
-
Clearing.
-
Low: 0°C
☀️ Wednesday, October 15
-
Sunny and calm.
-
High: +8°C
Wednesday Night:
-
Cloudy periods.
-
Low: +1°C
🌬️ Weather Highlights
-
Today:
-
Rain spreads into the area by midday with gusty southwest winds up to 50 km/h.
-
Afternoon temperatures near 12°C — mild but damp conditions.
-
-
Thanksgiving Monday:
-
A strong system sweeps through with heavy rain and strong winds, gusting to 60 km/h.
-
Temperatures fall sharply by evening.
-
-
Tuesday:
-
Windy and cold, with a chance of the first wet snowflakes of the season.
-
Travel conditions may become challenging for fly-in operations and local travel.
-
-
Wednesday:
-
A return to clear and crisp fall weather — sunshine and calmer winds expected.
-
🍁 5-Day Summary
|Day
|Conditions
|High / Low
|Chance of Precip
|Wind Gusts
|Sun 12
|Cloudy, rain developing
|12°C / 11°C
|60%
|50 km/h (SW)
|Mon 13
|Rain, windy, falling temps
|15°C / +3°C
|80%
|60 km/h (SW)
|Tue 14
|Cloudy, rain or snow
|+4°C / 0°C
|40%
|50 km/h (NW)
|Wed 15
|Sunny, calmer
|+8°C / +1°C
|0%
|Light
|Thu 16
|Mix of sun and cloud
|+6°C / 0°C
|20%
|Light
🌾 Thanksgiving Outlook
The long weekend brings typical northern volatility — mild and rainy Sunday and Monday, followed by strong winds and cold air as the front departs. Expect a raw, blustery Thanksgiving Monday and a brisk Tuesday before the calm of midweek sunshine returns.
A windy and wet Thanksgiving system sweeps across Wasaho Cree Nation today and Monday — cooler, calmer, and sunnier conditions return by midweek. – NetNewsLedger Weather Desk