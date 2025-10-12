Major Fall Storm: Heavy Rain Transitioning to Significant Snowfall Across Northern Manitoba

Thompson, Manitoba Weather Outlook – Sunday, October 12, 2025

THOMPSON MB – WEATHER – A powerful fall storm system is bringing dramatic weather changes to Thompson, Thicket Portage, and Pikwitonei, where a Snowfall Warning is in effect.

After a mild and damp start to the day, the system is forecast to deliver torrential rain transitioning to heavy snow by this evening, with accumulations of 15 to 25 cm possible by Monday night.

This storm marks a sharp and early transition toward winter across northern Manitoba, with strong winds, rapidly falling temperatures, and dangerous travel conditions developing through tonight.

Environment Canada Snowfall Warning Summary

What: Heavy snowfall developing this evening and continuing through Monday.

Expected Totals: 15–25 cm (locally up to 30 cm in higher elevations).

Rainfall Before Transition: 20–30 mm possible.

When: Beginning this morning as rain, switching to snow late this afternoon and evening.

Impacts: Rapid accumulation, reduced visibility, and slippery roads.

Winds: North 30–40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h, producing blowing snow.

Residents are advised to prepare for hazardous travel, and avoid unnecessary road trips during the height of the storm.

Current Conditions (as of 6:00 AM CDT – Thompson Airport)

Temperature: 9.3°C

Dew Point: 8.1°C

Humidity: 92%

Wind: WSW 4 km/h

Pressure: 99.6 kPa ( rising )

Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Visibility: 24 km

Sunday, October 12 Forecast

Morning: A mix of sun and cloud, turning overcast near noon.

Afternoon: Rain developing, with 5 mm expected .

Wind: Becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h near midday.

Temperature: Falling sharply from 9°C this morning to +2°C by late afternoon.

UV Index: 2 (low)

Tonight

Rain changing to heavy snow this evening.

Rainfall: 10–15 mm before transition.

Snowfall: 10–20 cm possible overnight.

Wind: North 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

Low: –2°C

Wind Chill: Near –10 overnight.

❄️ Monday, October 13 – Thanksgiving Day

Snow at times heavy , tapering through the afternoon.

Snowfall: Additional 5–10 cm expected.

Wind: North 30 km/h gusting to 50, becoming light later in the day.

High: 0°C

Wind Chill: Near –9°C in the morning.

Monday Night:

Cloudy periods.

Low: –6°C

🌤️ Tuesday, October 14

Sunny and calmer as the storm departs.

High: +5°C

Tuesday Night:

Clear and cold.

Low: –2°C

🧊 Weather Highlights

Transition Day: A dramatic drop in temperature this afternoon — from +9°C early to near freezing by evening. Heavy rain turning to snow could cause flash freezing and hazardous travel conditions.

Tonight into Monday: Major snowfall event — expect 15–25 cm, strong winds, and blowing snow. Travel not advised during peak snowfall and wind gusts overnight.

Tuesday: A welcome break with sunshine and calmer weather , though snow cover will remain.



🌨️ 5-Day Summary

Day Conditions High / Low Precipitation Wind Gusts Sun 12 Rain changing to snow, windy +9°C → +2°C 20–30 mm rain, 10–20 cm snow 60 km/h (N) Mon 13 Snow, tapering PM, windy early 0°C / –6°C 5–10 cm snow 50 km/h (N) Tue 14 Sunny, calm +5°C / –2°C 0 mm Light Wed 15 Mostly sunny, seasonal +6°C / –3°C 0 mm Light Thu 16 Mix of sun and cloud +7°C / –1°C 10% chance Light

🚗 Travel and Safety Advisory