Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake) Weather Outlook – Sunday, October 12, 2025

🌧️ Rain on the way today, strong winds Thanksgiving Monday, and a sharp fall in temperatures early next week

KI – WEATHER – Residents of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake) are waking to mild but cloudy conditions this Sunday morning, with temperatures near 11°C and gusty south winds.

Periods of rain will arrive by midday, marking the beginning of a wet and windy Thanksgiving system that will push through Northern Ontario tonight and Monday. A sharp cold front will bring a drop in temperature and even a chance of flurries by Tuesday morning.

🌤 Current Conditions (as of 6:00 AM CDT – Big Trout Lake Airport)

Temperature: 10.9°C

Dew Point: 6.5°C

Humidity: 74%

Wind: SSW 18 km/h, gusting to 30 km/h

Pressure: 100.6 kPa

Condition: Cloudy

Visibility: 16 km

Sunday, October 12 Forecast

Morning: Cloudy with a 40% chance of light showers.

Afternoon: Periods of rain beginning near noon.

Wind: South 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

High: 13°C

UV Index: 1 (low)

Tonight

Cloudy with scattered showers early, then rain developing overnight.

Wind: Southeast 20 km/h.

Temperature: Steady near 13°C.

🌧️ Monday, October 13 – Thanksgiving Day

Rain ending near noon, followed by cloudy skies and lingering showers.

Wind: South 20 km/h gusting to 50, becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 km/h near noon.

Temperature: Falling to 6°C in the afternoon.

UV Index: 1 (low)

Monday Night:

Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain or snow.

Windy.

Low: 0°C

🌥️ Tuesday, October 14

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

Windy and colder.

High: +4°C

Tuesday Night:

Clear.

Low: +1°C

☀️ Wednesday, October 15

Sunny and calmer.

High: 9°C

Wednesday Night:

Clear.

Low: +2°C

🧣 Weather Highlights

Today: Mild, cloudy, and damp — expect on-and-off showers before steadier rain develops by noon.

Thanksgiving Monday: Rain and powerful winds dominate the day. Gusts of 70 km/h may cause power flickers and travel issues. Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front, turning cold and blustery by evening.

Tuesday: Windy and much colder, with lingering cloud and a chance of flurries. Signs of winter’s approach in far northern Ontario.

Wednesday: Clear skies and sunshine return, with a crisp but calm autumn feel.



🍁 5-Day Weather Summary

Day Conditions High / Low Chance of Rain Notes Sun 12 Cloudy, rain developing 13°C / 13°C 60% Mild but wet Mon 13 Rain ending, windy, cooler 13°C → 6°C 70% Gusts to 70 km/h Tue 14 Cloudy, chance of flurries +4°C / +1°C 30% Windy and cold Wed 15 Sunny, calm 9°C / +2°C 0% Bright and dry Thu 16 Mix of sun and cloud 8°C / 0°C 10% Seasonal autumn pattern

🌾 Thanksgiving Outlook

Residents across Big Trout Lake and northern Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities should prepare for a stormy Thanksgiving Monday with strong winds and steady rain, turning colder and unsettled by Tuesday. Roads and airstrips may experience brief travel delays, particularly Monday afternoon as the front passes.

A wet and windy Thanksgiving system is set to sweep through Kitchenuhmaykoosib — prepare for falling temperatures and possible flurries before calm sunshine returns midweek. – NetNewsLedger Weather Desk