Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake) Weather Outlook – Sunday, October 12, 2025

🌧️ Rain on the way today, strong winds Thanksgiving Monday, and a sharp fall in temperatures early next week
KI – WEATHER – Residents of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake) are waking to mild but cloudy conditions this Sunday morning, with temperatures near 11°C and gusty south winds.
Periods of rain will arrive by midday, marking the beginning of a wet and windy Thanksgiving system that will push through Northern Ontario tonight and Monday. A sharp cold front will bring a drop in temperature and even a chance of flurries by Tuesday morning.
🌤 Current Conditions (as of 6:00 AM CDT – Big Trout Lake Airport)
-
Temperature: 10.9°C
-
Dew Point: 6.5°C
-
Humidity: 74%
-
Wind: SSW 18 km/h, gusting to 30 km/h
-
Pressure: 100.6 kPa
-
Condition: Cloudy
-
Visibility: 16 km
Sunday, October 12 Forecast
-
Morning: Cloudy with a 40% chance of light showers.
-
Afternoon: Periods of rain beginning near noon.
-
Wind: South 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.
-
High: 13°C
-
UV Index: 1 (low)
Tonight
-
Cloudy with scattered showers early, then rain developing overnight.
-
Wind: Southeast 20 km/h.
-
Temperature: Steady near 13°C.
🌧️ Monday, October 13 – Thanksgiving Day
-
Rain ending near noon, followed by cloudy skies and lingering showers.
-
Wind: South 20 km/h gusting to 50, becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 km/h near noon.
-
Temperature: Falling to 6°C in the afternoon.
-
UV Index: 1 (low)
Monday Night:
-
Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain or snow.
-
Windy.
-
Low: 0°C
🌥️ Tuesday, October 14
-
Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.
-
Windy and colder.
-
High: +4°C
Tuesday Night:
-
Clear.
-
Low: +1°C
☀️ Wednesday, October 15
-
Sunny and calmer.
-
High: 9°C
Wednesday Night:
-
Clear.
-
Low: +2°C
🧣 Weather Highlights
-
Today:
-
Mild, cloudy, and damp — expect on-and-off showers before steadier rain develops by noon.
-
-
Thanksgiving Monday:
-
Rain and powerful winds dominate the day. Gusts of 70 km/h may cause power flickers and travel issues.
-
Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front, turning cold and blustery by evening.
-
-
Tuesday:
-
Windy and much colder, with lingering cloud and a chance of flurries.
-
Signs of winter’s approach in far northern Ontario.
-
-
Wednesday:
-
Clear skies and sunshine return, with a crisp but calm autumn feel.
-
🍁 5-Day Weather Summary
|Day
|Conditions
|High / Low
|Chance of Rain
|Notes
|Sun 12
|Cloudy, rain developing
|13°C / 13°C
|60%
|Mild but wet
|Mon 13
|Rain ending, windy, cooler
|13°C → 6°C
|70%
|Gusts to 70 km/h
|Tue 14
|Cloudy, chance of flurries
|+4°C / +1°C
|30%
|Windy and cold
|Wed 15
|Sunny, calm
|9°C / +2°C
|0%
|Bright and dry
|Thu 16
|Mix of sun and cloud
|8°C / 0°C
|10%
|Seasonal autumn pattern
🌾 Thanksgiving Outlook
Residents across Big Trout Lake and northern Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities should prepare for a stormy Thanksgiving Monday with strong winds and steady rain, turning colder and unsettled by Tuesday. Roads and airstrips may experience brief travel delays, particularly Monday afternoon as the front passes.
A wet and windy Thanksgiving system is set to sweep through Kitchenuhmaykoosib — prepare for falling temperatures and possible flurries before calm sunshine returns midweek. – NetNewsLedger Weather Desk