Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake) Weather Outlook – Sunday, October 12, 2025

Airport at Big Trout Lake
Airport at Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug - Big Trout Lake

🌧️ Rain on the way today, strong winds Thanksgiving Monday, and a sharp fall in temperatures early next week

KI – WEATHER – Residents of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake) are waking to mild but cloudy conditions this Sunday morning, with temperatures near 11°C and gusty south winds.

Periods of rain will arrive by midday, marking the beginning of a wet and windy Thanksgiving system that will push through Northern Ontario tonight and Monday. A sharp cold front will bring a drop in temperature and even a chance of flurries by Tuesday morning.

🌤 Current Conditions (as of 6:00 AM CDT – Big Trout Lake Airport)

  • Temperature: 10.9°C

  • Dew Point: 6.5°C

  • Humidity: 74%

  • Wind: SSW 18 km/h, gusting to 30 km/h

  • Pressure: 100.6 kPa

  • Condition: Cloudy

  • Visibility: 16 km

Sunday, October 12 Forecast

  • Morning: Cloudy with a 40% chance of light showers.

  • Afternoon: Periods of rain beginning near noon.

  • Wind: South 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

  • High: 13°C

  • UV Index: 1 (low)

Tonight

  • Cloudy with scattered showers early, then rain developing overnight.

  • Wind: Southeast 20 km/h.

  • Temperature: Steady near 13°C.

🌧️ Monday, October 13 – Thanksgiving Day

  • Rain ending near noon, followed by cloudy skies and lingering showers.

  • Wind: South 20 km/h gusting to 50, becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 km/h near noon.

  • Temperature: Falling to 6°C in the afternoon.

  • UV Index: 1 (low)

Monday Night:

  • Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain or snow.

  • Windy.

  • Low: 0°C

🌥️ Tuesday, October 14

  • Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

  • Windy and colder.

  • High: +4°C

Tuesday Night:

  • Clear.

  • Low: +1°C

☀️ Wednesday, October 15

  • Sunny and calmer.

  • High: 9°C

Wednesday Night:

  • Clear.

  • Low: +2°C

🧣 Weather Highlights

  • Today:

    • Mild, cloudy, and damp — expect on-and-off showers before steadier rain develops by noon.

  • Thanksgiving Monday:

    • Rain and powerful winds dominate the day. Gusts of 70 km/h may cause power flickers and travel issues.

    • Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front, turning cold and blustery by evening.

  • Tuesday:

    • Windy and much colder, with lingering cloud and a chance of flurries.

    • Signs of winter’s approach in far northern Ontario.

  • Wednesday:

    • Clear skies and sunshine return, with a crisp but calm autumn feel.

🍁 5-Day Weather Summary

Day Conditions High / Low Chance of Rain Notes
Sun 12 Cloudy, rain developing 13°C / 13°C 60% Mild but wet
Mon 13 Rain ending, windy, cooler 13°C → 6°C 70% Gusts to 70 km/h
Tue 14 Cloudy, chance of flurries +4°C / +1°C 30% Windy and cold
Wed 15 Sunny, calm 9°C / +2°C 0% Bright and dry
Thu 16 Mix of sun and cloud 8°C / 0°C 10% Seasonal autumn pattern

🌾 Thanksgiving Outlook

Residents across Big Trout Lake and northern Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities should prepare for a stormy Thanksgiving Monday with strong winds and steady rain, turning colder and unsettled by Tuesday. Roads and airstrips may experience brief travel delays, particularly Monday afternoon as the front passes.

A wet and windy Thanksgiving system is set to sweep through Kitchenuhmaykoosib — prepare for falling temperatures and possible flurries before calm sunshine returns midweek. – NetNewsLedger Weather Desk

